Ticket Office | No! Do not look! opens at number 1 in Brazil

And apparently Universal Pictures’ bet to No! Do not look! it worked out. But that’s what bets are, right? The greater the risk, the greater the return. And with No! Do not look! apparently people went to look at the new Jordan Peele movie in theaters.

The bet was to hold the release of the feature in relation to the US premiere, but a perfect “cloud” formed for the feature to grab the number 1 position and which had several variations to make it happen. The first of them was the word of mouth about the film that was one of the most awaited of the year, without a doubt, another was the so-called “Jordan Peele factor”, where people wanted to watch the director’s new film and be part of the wheel. of conversations, check-ins on Letterboxd and comments on the film twitter, and of course, another issue was that the film arrived at a calmer moment that lives at the national box office, without many major premieres.

So, No! Do not look! (Universal Pictures) led the Brazilian box office in the period 25th to 28th of August which was the week with the lowest revenue in recent months. It surpassed last week’s negative mark. in the period were BRL 11.45 million collected with all the films on display during the days of the weekend. For example, back on June 20, the animated feature lightyear (Disney), one of the worst performances of the year, made just R$12.02 million and took first place at the time.

September looks a lot more interesting to exhibitors than August was.

But anyway, the new one from director Jordan Peele did BRL 3.03 million in the period raised 142 thousand people to the cinemas.

Just behind the debut of Panic (Paramount Pictures) that took 232,000 people to theaters in January. AND No! Do not look debuted better than the man of the north (Universal Pictures) in May. The Vikings movie made 106,000 people at its opening. And if we take into account the official premiere of the black phone (Universal Pictures) in July, with paid preview sessions with 81,000 people, the film did very well.

In 9 weeks in theaters, and at least 2 weeks in hybrid format, the animation Minions 2: Origin of Gru (Universal Pictures) took 69,000 new people to national cinemas. It made new R$ 1.33 million around here. In total, it has already earned BRL 111.6 million over here and took 6.21 million of people to the cinemas.

Thirdly we have the animation The Legendary Warrior Dog (Paramount Pictures) which, after paid preview sessions, expanded the national circuit, and made R$ 1.14 million here and brought new 59,500 people to national cinemas. In total, it has already earned BRL 1.60 million in the country and has a total audience of 81 thousand people.

The other premiere of the week, the drama After – After the Promise (Diamond Filmes) came in 4th place. It took 57,000 people to cinemas. It has earned R$ 1.6 million so far.

Fifth, the long Dragon Ball Super: Superhero (Sony Pictures) dropped from 1st to 5th position. It made new R$ 1.06 million and took 57,000 new people to cinemas. In total, more than 238,000 people have watched the film, which has already grossed BRL 4.26 million.

September starts with the premiere of the dramas A place far away from here (Sony Pictures) and There once was a genius (Paris), in the middle of next week, on the holiday of September 7, Spider-Man: No Return Home (Sony Pictures) returns to theaters in its “Even More Fun Version”.

The month continues with the comedy with Julia Roberts and George Clooney in Ticket to paradise (Universal Pictures), the drama The fight of a lifetime (Diamond) and the terror Men – Faces of fear (Paris Filmes), all in the week of the 8th.

The horror damn invitation (Sony Pictures), the David Bowie documentary called moonage daydream (Universal Pictures) and the long-awaited horror Orphan 2 – The Origin (Diamond Filmes) pack the releases for the week of the 15th.

The month continues with the return of avatar (Disney) for theaters and premieres coming directly from the Toronto Film Festival such as The King Woman (Sony Pictures) and Do not worry, dear (Warner Bros), the biggest releases of the month, without a doubt.

September ends with terror Smile (Paris Filmes) and the survival feature The fall (Paris Films).

Source: ComScore International Box Office Essentials™

I can always be seen there on Twitter, where I talk about what happens on open TV, series, movies, and of course other nonsense. Follow there: twitter.com/mpmorales

Related