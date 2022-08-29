Tom Cruise’s Son Hooks 136kg Fish, Wins US Fishing Competition – Monet

+



Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman’s son, Connor Cruise, with the 136 kg fish he caught (Photo: Instagram)

The 27-year-old son of actor Tom Cruise and actress Nicole Kidman won a fishing competition in the United States after hooking a 136 kg fish. Connor Cruise celebrated his achievement by sharing a photo of him with the fish he caught on social media.

Connor Cruise also shared on Instagram a video of the moment in which his victory in the competition held in Florida is announced. Watch the video by clicking here.

The 136 kg fish caught by Connor Cruise, son of Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman (Photo: Instagram)

The fish caught by the son of the star of the franchise ‘Mission: Impossible’ is the species Hyporthodus nigritus. It can be found off the coasts of countries such as Belize, Brazil, Cuba, the United States, Haiti, Panama, Suriname and Trinidad and Tobago.

Hyporthodus nigritus are increasingly difficult to find free in nature. The species is threatened with extinction due to the destruction of its natural habitat.

Nicole Kidman and Tom Cruise introducing adopted children Connor and Isabella in Sydney, Australia, January 1996. (Photo: Getty Images)

Connor’s post showing his victory in the competition is filled with messages congratulating him on his achievement.

Connor Cruise with his father, actor Tom Cruise (Photo: Getty Images)

“Is that a shark?!” joked one person in the comment space. “Congratulations! Awesome!” wrote another. “Well done!” exclaimed a third. “A great achievement! I dream of getting one of these too.”

In addition to Connor, Kidman and Cruise also adopted Isabella (age 29) during their time together. Then the actor had Suri (16 years old) with actress Katie Holmes. Kidman had Sunday (14 years old) and Faith (11 years old), from her marriage to musician Keith Urban.