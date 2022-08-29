‘Too Dehydrated to Cry’: Migrants’ Deadly Journey in Panama | World

Warning: This article contains details that some readers may find disturbing.

Pediatrician Yesenia Williams was so shocked by what she saw at a migrant reception center north of the Darien region, which separates Panama from Colombia, that she couldn’t talk about it — not even with her colleagues.

“I didn’t expect so much suffering and so many difficulties”, she recalls.

In her nine days working at a makeshift clinic in the Panamanian city of San Vicente, she and her colleagues treated hundreds of exhausted migrants who had trekked through the dense forest between Colombia and Panama.

Hearing their stories, doctors got a glimpse of the struggle to survive on what has been described as the most treacherous part of the world’s most dangerous migration route, which people cross in hopes of finding refuge in the United States.

The conditions of the children who made the crossing were what moved Williams the most. Some were so dehydrated their eyes looked sunken.

She remembers that there were no tears when they cried. Others were so disoriented they couldn’t remember their own names.

“They saw things they shouldn’t have seen”, says the pediatrician, about the violence and attacks suffered by the migrants during the crossing.

The Darién region stretches across 575,000 hectares of thick rainforest, forming a natural barrier between South America and Central America.

There are no paved roads, no signposted paths, to help traverse this lawless land, where muggings and rapes are common.

Despite the risks, more and more migrants are crossing the 97 km trail on foot, between swamps and mountains – which can take more than a week.

An estimated 133,000 migrants crossed the Darién jungle in 2021. Of this total, 30,000 were children. Many of the people making the perilous crossing are families from Haiti, Cuba and Venezuela, but Williams says she has seen children arriving alone.

In the nine days the doctors spent in San Vicente, they treated around 500 migrants who had made the crossing and interviewed 70 of them in detail.

Handing over children to strangers

Doctor José Antonio Suárez, an infectious disease specialist on the team, recalls how he took care of a 60-year-old Venezuelan man who was traveling with two children, aged four and five.

Many Venezuelans make the dangerous crossing through the Panamanian jungle — Photo: Getty Images

The doctor thought they were the migrant’s grandchildren, but he said they were not his family. He said the children’s mother was a Haitian woman he had met in the jungle and asked him to take them to San Vicente because she no longer had the strength to walk.

“The degree of desperation is so great that a parent can hand their child over to a stranger,” explains Suárez.

Devastating reports of deaths on the crossing

Panamanian epidemiologist Roderick Chen-Camaño, experienced in working with indigenous communities in the jungle, thought he was prepared for what he would find at the makeshift clinic.

“I didn’t think I would see anything again,” he says, then recalling a Venezuelan migrant who burst into tears when he told what he had witnessed during his trip.

The man claims he was part of a group of migrants who were climbing the mountain range that separates Colombia from Panama when a Haitian woman collapsed. And what happened next marked the Venezuelan.

According to the migrant, as soon as her husband realized she was dead, he threw one of the children off the rock. And he remembers that he tried to stop the desperate Haitian from doing the same to his other son, to no avail.

Finally, the Venezuelan migrant told the doctor that he was also unable to stop the Haitian man from jumping into the void.

The BBC could not independently confirm the migrant’s account, but figures from the International Organization for Migration indicate that dozens of migrants die every year crossing the Darien region.

Crossing infected waters

Yesenia Williams says it is frustrating to see that her team was only able to do the bare minimum in the makeshift clinic, relieving some of the symptoms without dealing with their causes.

“We only see a small part of the migrant experience”, reflects the doctor. But José Antonio Suárez, who is from Venezuela, is happy to be able to offer at least some help to his countrymen.

José Antonio Suárez is pleased to be able to do his part to help — Photo: Gorgas Institute via BBC

Most of the migrants who crossed the Darién region last year were Haitians, but Venezuelans are the majority in 2022. Many of them have left Venezuela in recent years amid the country’s economic crisis, to try to make a living in other countries. South American countries.

But the strict lockdowns imposed during the Covid-19 pandemic have made it even more difficult for these migrants. So many of them are now heading north, looking for new opportunities.

One of the Venezuelan patients seen by Suárez at the clinic had an unusual irritation on the skin of his feet and legs.

Patients arrive in San Vicente, Panama with skin rashes on their legs — Photo: Gorgas Institute via BBC

These itchy red lesions reminded the 67-year-old doctor of something he hadn’t seen since he was a teenager, when he visited the Unare lagoon in his native Venezuela.

Suárez diagnosed the migrant and more than 20 other people who arrived shortly after him with cercarial dermatitis, also called swimmer’s itch. It is caused by parasitic larvae that are released by snails.

The tiny larvae penetrate the swimmers’ skin, causing rashes. They die, but the more the patient scratches the affected area, the worse the irritation becomes, as the injured skin can easily be infected by bacteria.

But one of Dr. Suárez, pediatrician Rosela Obando, observed that many adults suffered from the irritation, while children did not appear to be infected. And, talking to the migrants, they discovered why.

Parents will often carry their children to prevent them from being carried away by the current of rivers — Photo: Getty Images via BBC

The adults had become infected while crossing the many waterways that cut through the Darién region, but the children had been spared because their parents carried them on their laps to avoid being swept away by the current.

Irritation rarely causes complications, but Suárez warns that drinking the parasite-infested water can have serious consequences.

And the doctor explains that migrants crossing the Darién region often have no choice. Carrying water bottles would be too much of a burden on your arduous journey, drinking water from rivers infested with larvae causes gastritis and not drinking water causes dehydration.

All professionals at the clinic found a particularly remarkable story.

Biologist Yamilka Díaz says she decided to work in the Darién region after meeting Delicia, a five-year-old girl who was found next to her mother’s body in the middle of the forest.

Delicia was taken to the institute where Díaz worked for blood tests to determine tropical diseases such as malaria and dengue.

When Díaz asked Delicia what she remembered happening, she said only that her family had been “taken by the river”.

The biologist says that attending to migrants has changed her life and made her observe more mundane topics, such as the increase in the cost of living, with more lucidity.

“You see everything differently,” according to Díaz, who left the makeshift clinic barefoot after giving her shoes to a migrant whose shoes were infected with fungus.