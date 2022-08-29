Traditional World Cup figurines are also a digital phenomenon – Analysis

The virtual album is activated by Coca-Cola, one of the sponsors of the tournament, and is free – Disclosure / Panini

The months leading up to the FIFA World Cup always bring great expectations to all fans on the planet. Shirt releases, latest calls-up and friendlies, plans to see the games and, of course, the official competition album. Launched in the second half of this month, the traditional 2022 FIFA World Cup figurines have been a success far beyond their native medium, offline.

Despite the relatively high value given the current economic situation in Brazil, the album and the stickers had an immense initial demand in the country’s major cities. Fans of all ages started their collections and, with publications on digital platforms – from social networks to instant messaging apps –, they dictated the conversation around the World Cup since August 19, the date the stickers arrived at newsstands. from across the country.

So far, a number of giant players in the digital content industry have been trying to make very interesting crosses with the topic that has gone viral. Influencer Felipe Neto, for example, performed a live of more than 4:30 hours with the stickers. In the live broadcast on his YouTube channel, which has 44.4 million subscribers and is the second most popular in Brazil, he opened hundreds of envelopes, completed the album and, on top of that, raised money for charities.

Another example of cross that resulted in a great final result was a publication by Conmebol Libertadores in the week prior to the start of the semifinals. In an art published on their social networks, the competition brought outstanding players from the four semifinalists in a sticker format and was part of the conversation that dominated the digital environment of the Cup fans in recent weeks.

As it couldn’t be different, especially in Brazil due to the enormous creativity of Brazilians, the stickers also turned into memes. Speaking specifically of football (since even politicians have emerged), many memes in the format of the World Cup stickers were created and published on digital platforms. One of the most popular in recent days was Rodinei, a Flamengo side who is going through a good phase, as part of the squad of Tite’s Brazilian team.

Outside of social networks, the digital environment was also involved by the World Cup stickers in different ways. Panini itself launched, once again, an online version of the official album. Now available for desktop and Google Play, and soon on the Apple Store, it has activation from Coca-Cola, one of the sponsors of the tournament, and it’s free. Even though it is much less popular than the print edition, until the morning of this Monday (29), more than 2 million fans all over the planet had already started the virtual collection of stickers.

Speaking of the app stores, there’s also no shortage of apps aimed at the physical album collection. In Google Play and the Apple Store, numerous options are available for users to organize their collections and, among other features, to find out more easily the missing stickers.

Even established for decades, the official album and the printed cards are a huge – and current – ​​case of success. The project maintains one of the great traditions for football fans across the planet without sudden changes, but also democratizes and modernizes the product by offering a free and online version. And, with all this brilliant work, it manages, once again, to go viral. Yes, the traditional World Cup stickers are also a digital phenomenon.

André Stepan is a journalist, postgraduate in sports marketing, specialist in communication and digital content, and he writes monthly at sport machine