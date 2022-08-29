Trick teaches you to view the history of downloaded apps on your smartphone

This is a novelty that certainly many individuals, no matter how much they use their smartphones, still do not know. With a simple search in the stores of the main operating systems of Android and iOS mobile phones, it is possible to find out which applications were downloaded on a device. It’s pretty easy! You can learn how to do it.

If you use cell phones with the aforementioned operating systems, be aware that they both record the history of all apps already downloaded to your account linked to a particular phone. You can even see the first tool you downloaded, which ones are currently installed, and which ones were downloaded but later deleted. Find out how to access this information.

History of downloaded apps on iPhone

For iPhone (iOS) users, just go to the App Store to find the history of apps downloaded on mobile. You will surely be surprised to see how much you have used the famous Apple store. Let’s believe you don’t even remember having downloaded so many apps.

The step by step is simple

Click on the App Store icon and, in the upper right corner of the screen, press your finger against your photo or avatar that represents your image;

Then select the word “purchases” and “my purchases;

A screen will appear with the history of all the tools already installed on the smartphone. To find the first one, for example, just scroll across the screen.

Search for downloaded apps on Android

For mobile phone users with the most popular operating system, the instructions are basic. Check it out below.