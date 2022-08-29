‘Tusk: The Transformation’: Kevin Smith’s Horror Could Get a Sequel

In an interview with Slash Filmthe actor Justin Long (‘Hungry Eyes’) confirmed that the filmmaker Kevin Smith (‘Deadly Sect’) is developing a sequel to the bizarre horror ‘Tusk: The Transformation‘.

“You will be happy to hear that Kevin Smith is developing a sequel. He’s working on ‘Tusk 2’.”

he completes, “Kevin texted all of us including Haley [Joel Osment] and Genesis [Rodriguez]. He said he wanted to do a sequel, but I thought it was a joke. Then I realized he was serious.”

Previously, Smith mentioned having an idea for a sequel.

“I’m shocked that we managed to do ‘Tusk: The Transformation,’ but I’ll be honest with you: I have a story for a sequel. The wonderful Michael Parks, who played Howard Howe, the man who turns Wallace into a walrus, sadly passed away a few years ago, but… at the end of the first movie, if I wanted to do something commercial – something I apparently never intended to do – be – I would finish when De La Pointe raises his gun and you would just hear the walrus scream. And that would be the end.”

he continues, “There’s a version of ‘Tusk 2′ that takes place in the present day and someone ends up stuck in this mess. Stories have been told about the house, and when you visit the site, the new Howard Howe is Wallace, who has shaken off his walrus transformation and is obviously distraught. He’s doing to others what they’ve done to him, so Justin Long’s character basically becomes Michael Parks’ character. ‘Tusk 2’ is possible.”

Written and directed by Kevin Smith‘Tusk: The Transformation‘ follows an arrogant podcaster who is kidnapped by a disturbing man who has a strange obsession with walruses.

Justin Long, Michael Parks and Haley Joel Osment star in the production.

