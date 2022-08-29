TVCine channels present TVCine FEST in 9 cities across the country

At the weekend of September 24th and 25thyou TVCine channels present the first edition of TVCine FEST, the festival that celebrates the premieres of television in Cinema. This is a unique opportunity to see acclaimed films and series debuting on the big screen, exclusively at NOS Cinemas across the country. The initiative also has a strong component of supporting culture and artists in Portugal, with part of the proceeds going to Casa do Artista.

Lisbon, Porto, Aveiro, Viseu, Coimbra, Vila Real, Almada, Loulé and Funchal are the cities that will host the TVCine FEST. The festival gives first-hand access to exclusive news from TVCine Channels, from successful series to great films that have not been shown in cinemas in Portugal.

Among the programming highlights is the premiere of the first episode of the fifth season of The Handmaid’s Tale, the series inspired by the work of Margaret Atwood that won 15 Emmys and became a cultural phenomenon around the world. More relevant than ever, The Handmaid’s Tale is one of the most awaited returns of the year, and appears in Portugal at TVCine FEST.

But there are many other novelties not to be missed at the festival. Saturday, September 24th, brings exclusive premieres of Studio 666, a horror comedy created and starring the Foo Fighters, and The Purge: Goodbye Americathe new chapter of franchise cult produced by James DeMonaco and Michael Bay. On a day filled with strong emotions, there is still the possibility of seeing for the first time the Jesuitan action movie with a screenplay by Paul Schrader (Taxi Driver) and a cast that includes Tim Roth, Brian Cox and Ron Perlman, and bullan acclaimed thriller revenge from BAFTA-winning director Paul Andrew Williams. The program for the first day is completed with the preview of the first episode of Billy The Kid T1a new series with a touch of western modern that takes inspiration from the legendary cowboy American.

For Sunday, September 25, several surprises are also in store. The second day of TVCine FEST begins with the premiere in Portugal of help, a drama starring Jodie Comer that won her the BAFTA TV Award for Best Actress in 2022 for her extraordinary portrayal of a nurse grappling with the pandemic in a Liverpool home. The festival continues with the premieres of Mainstreama satire by Gia Coppola with Andrew Garfield and Maya Hawke, and A Diary for Jordana moving family drama directed by Denzel Washington and starring Michael B. Jordan.

Elisabeth Moss is the star of the last two sessions of the festival. In Shirleybrings to life the genius writer of horror stories Shirley Jackson, in a biopic fiercely original by Josephine Decker (Madeline’s Madeline) which won the Special Jury Prize at the Sundance festival and is executive produced by Martin Scorsese. Finally, Moss resumes the iconic role of June Osborne in The Handmaid’s Tale T5in an exclusive preview that closes the TVCine FEST in a big way.

News that anticipate two days full of exclusive content and unpublished proposals, to be discovered at NOS Cinemas from north to south of the country, passing through Madeira.

All information about TVCine FEST is available at www.tvcinefest.pt.

