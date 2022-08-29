Two journalists are murdered in northern Colombia – News

Colombian police said on Sunday that two journalists were killed while returning from covering a popular party in the Caribbean region of the country.

During the night, reporters were traveling by car between the municipalities of El Copey and Fundación when they were approached “by two criminals on a motorcycle” who “shot with a gun” at Leiner Montero Ortega, 37, and Dilia Contreras Cantillo, from 39 years old, said Colonel Andrés Serna, the Magdalena police commander.

Both journalists worked at the Sol Digital portal in Fundación, in northern Colombia.

The attack also left one injured “who is receiving medical care”, explained Serna, who did not specify whether he is also a journalist.

A video published on Saturday night (27) on Sol Digital’s Facebook page shows several people gathered at popular festivals in the municipality of Santa Rosa de Lima, about 16 km from Fundación.





According to the first investigations, the attack was related to an “act of intolerance” during the celebration, an expression used by the Colombian authorities to refer to arguments and physical aggression.

But Flip (Foundation for Freedom of the Press) asked authorities to “consider the journalistic work of Leiner and Dilia”, who was also director of the portal La Bocina.

According to the most recent report by this Colombian NGO, violence against journalists in the country increased in 2021, and 768 professionals were victims of some type of aggression, including murder.

Since the signing of the peace agreement with the former FARC guerrilla in 2016, ten reporters have been murdered. Colombia ranks third among the most dangerous countries for practicing the profession in Latin America, behind Venezuela and Mexico, according to the NGO Reporters without Borders.



