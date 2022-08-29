Ukraine announces start of counter-offensive in Russian-dominated south | Ukraine and Russia

The Ukrainian government announced on Monday (29) that it has launched a counter-offensive to regain control of cities and towns in the south of the country, the region that Russia has conquered most quickly and aggressively since the beginning of the invasion of the country. neighbor on February 24th.
The mission’s objective is to recover mainly strategic points of Ukrainian territory in the Russian-dominated south, such as the cities of Mariupol and Kherson.
“Today we started offensive actions in several directions, including in the Kherson region,” announced the spokeswoman for the Southern Military Command of Ukraine.
According to the Southern Military Command, more than 10 Russian ammunition depots in cities in southern Ukraine have already been destroyed, which “definitely weakened the enemy”. The rest of the operation remains under wraps.
Map shows the location of the city of Kherson, in southern Ukraine, one of the cities that Kiev will try to recapture in a counter-offensive. — Photo: g1
Ukraine has been talking about the counteroffensive for about two months now, since the war in the country entered a new phase, in which, according to experts, Russia began to slow down the pace of attacks and prepare for a long-term war, focusing on in establishing his power in cities and regions already conquered.
already Kiev, supplied with weapons and artillery constantly sent by European countries and the United Statesbegan to advance the plan to reconquer their territories.
Civilians leaving the Ukrainian city of Mariupol with UN and Red Cross support — Photo: Reproduction/Twitter/@ICRC
Much talked about in the first phase of the Ukrainian war at the beginning of the year, Mariupol, in the south, is one of the main focuses of the counter-offensive. The port city has been the most devastated so far by Russian forces, who have ostensibly entered the Moscow offensive at the start.
This is because Mariupol is considered one of the most strategic areas for the government of Russian President Vladimir Putin, due to its geographical position: it lies between Russia’s border with Ukraine and the Crimea peninsula, a Ukrainian region annexed by Russia in 2014 and controlled by Moscow forces ever since.
In addition, Mariupol has one of the largest ports in Eastern Europe, which would provide Moscow with an exit route for cargo ships.
- Ukrainian soldiers leave Kiev’s last stronghold in Mariupol, and Russia takes control of the city
- 20 days in Mariupol: the report of the only journalists who followed the Russian occupation of the city