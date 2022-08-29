US, Europe and Asia face record droughts; How serious is the scenario and its causes? | Global warming

The worst drought in 500 years in Europe and the worst heat wave in recent history in China: the summer of 2022 in the Northern Hemisphere makes the impact of extreme weather events evident in the dry soil of rivers and lakes. What is the role of La Niña, the Sahara winds and rising temperatures in this crisis that affects the health of millions of people and puts agriculture and the global economy at risk?

experts heard by g1 explain that while drought and heat could also originate in natural cycles on Earth (see more below), these extreme events are not surprising given the current scenario and would be much rarer if humanity were not causing the progressive warming of the planet.

Below, in this report, you will understand the explanations of climate scientists and see the severity of the scenario in satellite photos that show the “before and after” in nine rivers and lakes across the planet.

Drone shows China’s largest freshwater lake at its lowest level in the rainy season

A phenomenon with many causes

In an interview with g1, climate scientist Richard Seager, from Columbia University’s Lamont Doherty Earth Observatory research center, explains that climate change is just one of the factors at play in what he describes as a severe crisis.

First, Seager explains that we have a La Niña ongoing, a key phenomenon in the Earth’s climate system.

During the La Niña season, there is a cooling of the waters of the Pacific Ocean and this makes the so-called trade winds (winds that blow from east to west in the Equator) intensify. With this intensification, a change in atmospheric air circulation takes place and the distribution of rainfall changes. (see infographic below).

The expert on droughts and hydroclimatic changes points out, however, that La Niña generally results in high pressure zones in mid-latitudes, which cause less rainfall between June and August, especially in a large area in the South Pacific. But sometimes – and this is the case this year – these zones circle the globe.

“This has been happening throughout 2022 and these mid-latitude high pressure zones deflect jet streams and storm trails towards Earth’s poles and bring dry conditions to, for example, North America, Europe , the Mediterranean and the Middle East”, he details.

In July, the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) stated that the ongoing drought in the Horn of Africa, as the northeast of Africa is known, carried the influences of this current La Niña this year.

“The La Niña of recent winters has probably had the biggest effect on the current drought in the southwestern United States,” he tells g1 the American climatologist Benjamin Cook.

She says that the winter storms that bring much of the moisture to this region are shifted to the north because of the phenomenon and, therefore, the region faces droughts.

Compounding this scenario, the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration predicts that this current La Niña will persist through autumn and early winter in the Northern Hemisphere.

If that actually happens, this would be the third consecutive La Niña on record – a rare phenomenon seen only twice in the last century that can exacerbate extreme weather events.

In Europe, in July, unprecedented temperatures were recorded during a widespread and long-lasting heat wave that caused not only droughts, but forest fires and deaths.

In the same month, the g1 showed that the main cause of this phenomenon, which may have probably resulted in the worst drought in 500 years on the continent, was precisely a very intense high atmospheric pressure system that reduced the chances of rain and the humidity of the air.

Associated with this event, there was also the influence of winds from North Africa, from the Sahara Desert, which make the air increasingly dry and hot.

“Droughts like the ones we are seeing in these regions are typically caused by at least several months of low or no rainfall. However, they can also be amplified by these higher temperatures, which increase evaporation and loss of surface water, making things even drier,” says Cook.

Despite these natural cycles, the WMO notes that all these weather events are currently being exacerbated by human-induced climate change, “which increases global temperature, makes weather more extreme and impacts seasonal patterns of precipitation and temperature.”

“The series of European heat waves this summer was caused by specific weather patterns, but the temperatures experienced were warmer than they would be because of climate change,” said Samantha Burgess, deputy director of the Copernicus Climate Change Service (C3S) at European Union.

Climatologist Richard Seager also makes this point and adds that current droughts in the Northern Hemisphere show how severe conditions can be due to this combination of natural weather cycles (such as La Niña) and the global warming in progresswhich is increasing the amount of moisture the atmosphere can hold and sucking water from soils, vegetation and streams.

“This is what is making the situation worse in terms of drought, if we only had La Niña,” he says.

Cook, who also contributes to climate studies for NASA, believes that it’s still too early to state precisely that climate change is indeed affecting these events, but points out that scientists already expected an increase in the severity of drought and the risk of excessive warming in these regions of Europe, the United States and Asia.

The fact is that the planet is warming and that human-caused climate change has led to an increase in 1.07ºC in the planet’s temperature, something that, according to the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), has caused unprecedented recent changes in the climate.

“So regardless of how climate change is affecting these specific droughts, these are the types of events we should prepare for as we continue to move into a warmer future.”

Analysis of satellite images of areas affected by these extreme droughts show the impact of this climate event in different regions of the globe. The before and after comparison of these locations was released by NASA and ESA, the US and European space agencies, respectively, and by the European Union’s Copernicus service. See the analysis of the images below.

Po River, Piacenza, Italy

In the first comparison of satellite images, it is possible to see the before and after of the Po River, in the Italian city of Piacenza (see map below).

The river is the longest in Italy and has reached record low levels after months without rain. With the drought, the Po River, which was normally a large body of water, dried up and large strips of sand were exposed.

In July, during the worst drought in 70 yearsItaly declared a state of emergency in five northern regions of the country around the river.

River Rhine, Cologne, Germany

The River Rhine is the second longest river in Europe and an important route for commercial products on the continent.

In the last week, according to a statement from the German government, the Rhine, which flows from the Swiss Alps to the North Sea, has seen its water levels drop below 40 centimeters in some parts of your bed.

According to the ESA, normally, the lowest water levels are observed in September or October in the river, but these levels are now emerging earlier than usual. In the image above, you can see a portion of the river that crosses the German city of Cologne.

Alto Lindoso dam, Portugal

According to the Portuguese Institute of the Sea and Atmosphere (IPMA), it rained almost half of what would be expected from October last year to August this year in the country.

Apart from that, the government estimates that most of mainland Portugal is in a severe drought. (55.2%) or extreme (44.8%), with emphasis on the southern region and part of the north of the country, as in the vicinity of the image above, in the Alto Lindoso Dam, which in July registered only 15% of its capacity.

Danube River, Silistra, Bulgaria

With about 2,800 km in length, the Danube River is the second longest river in Europe and serves as a route for the flow of vessels on the continent.

In this image above released by the Copernicus program, the highlight is a point on the river in the city of Silistra, Bulgaria.

Although some sandbars are already visible at this location, this stretch remains navigable, unlike other river routes.

In early August, the water level in Tulcea, Romania, was at 51 cm, 6 cm below the minimum value for navigation.

Consequences in France and the UK

Satellite images released by Copernicus also reveal that it was not just the landscape of European rivers that changed because of this drought, the vegetation also suffered greatly.

In the comparison above, we see that much of the French territory is no longer as green as it was in July 2021, a situation very similar to that recorded by the program’s satellites in the vicinity of Cambridge, UK. (see below).

“Across the Northern Hemisphere, this summer is quite exceptional compared to previous years in terms of the total area affected by the drought and the severity of many of these droughts. These are near-record or record-breaking events,” says Cook.

Lake Mead, southwest of the country

Lake Mead is the largest water reservoir in the United States. It supplies millions of people in more than seven American states and even some regions of northern Mexico.

In the image above you can see how low your water levels are. At about 27% of its total capacity, the reservoir is at its lowest point in 85 years, when the lake was first supplied.

At Lake Powell, the second largest reserve in the United States, the situation is not much different either.

The reservoir is at about 26% capacity, its lowest level since 1967.

China’s largest river, the Yangtze, is also suffering the effects of a severe drought.

In the image above, ESA photographed, in two different periods, the riverbed near the city of Chongqing, a relatively large municipality in the southwest of the country. In the 2022 image, you can see exposed sandbars.

According to China’s Ministry of Water Resources, the Yangtze River basin recorded its lowest rainfall for a summer since 1961.