US warships sail through the Taiwan Strait for the first time since Nancy Pelosi’s visit | World

Two US Navy warships are sailing through international waters in the Taiwan Strait for the first time since Nancy Pelosi’s visit to the country, three US officials told Reuters on Saturday.

On condition of anonymity, officials said US Navy cruisers Chancellorsville and Antietam were carrying out the operation, which was still ongoing.

US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan in early August has heightened tensions between the Americans and Chinese.

China does not recognize Taiwan as a state, and is looking for ways to expand its influence and even take control of the territory. The US, on the other hand, has a policy of “strategic ambiguity”, maintaining relations with the island.

The trip infuriated Beijing, which saw it as an attempt by the US to interfere in China’s internal affairs. Since then, the Chinese have intensified military exercises near Taiwan.

The Taiwan Strait is considered an unofficial barrier between the island and China. The region has been a frequent source of military tension since the defeated Republic of China government fled to Taiwan in 1949 after losing a civil war with the Communists, who established the People’s Republic of China.