Vidal do Flamengo offers millionaire reward to find lost dog

Credit: Vidal, from Flamengo, offers millionaire reward to anyone who finds lost dog

Arturo Vidal, Flamengo’s star, offered a million-dollar reward for anyone who finds his daughter’s lost dog. According to the post published on his social networks, the steering wheel, recently hired from Rubro-Negro, offers 1 million reward for anyone who finds his daughter’s dog.

The dog, known as Pascual, is your daughter’s pet. According to the announcement, the animal was lost in Chicureo, a city in Chile near Santiago, the capital.

1 million bounty caught attention on social media

In the publication where he offers the reward for anyone who finds his daughter’s pet dog, Arturo Vidal offers a reward of 1 million. In the publication, the Flamengo player does not specify what the currency is, but as the post is aimed at Chileans, it is likely that the currency is the Chilean peso.

If the reward is in Chilean local currency, the approximate amount is R$5,600.00, figures compatible with the amount usually offered by people who lose their pets.

The Flamengo ace did not give further details, but published a photo of the lost dog on his social networks. Here in Brazil, we are rooting for Vidal’s daughter’s pet dog to be found and everything to return to normal.

Vidal’s next game for Flamengo

Flamengo will have a decisive game against Botafogo today at 18:00. If Rubro-Negro wins the dispute against their rival, they will shorten the points distance to Palmeiras, leader of the Brazilian Serie A Championship.

On Wednesday, 08/31, Mengão will play the first match of the semifinal against Vélez Sársfield. Whoever wins both matches will win a spot for the dreamed final of the Libertadores da América.