VIDEO: 10-year-old boy saves mother during pool seizure | World

Gavin Keeney, a 10-year-old boy from Oklahoma, saved his mother after she had a seizure in the pool. The August 5th video of this year was posted by his mother Lori on social media.

He jumps into the pool and drags his mother out of the water holding onto the ladder. After a few seconds the woman’s father arrives and helps to get the woman out of the place.

“Gavin had just come out of the pool and was on the porch and that’s when he heard me,” Lori wrote in the post. “He jumped… the dog even tried to get in… he took me to the stairs and then my father ran in.”

Lori told US “FOX News” that this was not the first time he had helped her. Earlier, while choking, the boy tried to perform the Heimlich maneuver to help his mother. When he saw that he didn’t have the strength, he called 911.

Gavin was awarded by the Kingston, Oklahoma Police Department for his actions in saving his mother.

“Due to this young man’s quick actions, his mother did not swallow water and is still alive to this day,” the police department wrote in a Facebook post. “Thank you Gavin, you are a true hero and a positive light for this community.”