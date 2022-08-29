Vikings: Fans of the series will be able to play with famous characters in new game for Android and iOS

Fans of the “Vikings” series can experience events from the time when Norsemen sailed, pillaged and conquered territories in England in the so-called Viking Age through a new game released for Android and iOS.

Game cover – Playback/Google Play/Nettease Games Global

“Vikingard” is an RPG-style game where the player will command a viking tribe that needs to start from scratch to build a real empire. It was produced by the studio Netease Games Global.

According to information released by Sapo.pt, the game was created in partnership with the television series originally shown by the History channel and produced by MGM Television. Because of this, it will be possible to incorporate well-known characters such as Ragnar Lothbrok, a peasant who became one of the most respected men of his time.

“’Vikingard’ is a casual simulation role-playing mobile game coming to iOS and Android. Grow crops, preside over trials, and fight with warriors to achieve the glory of your kingdom and alliances.”.

You will also have the opportunity to interact with names such as Rollo and Lagertha, played in the series by actors Clive Standen and Katheryn Winnick. The player will create a clan, train warriors and lead them on various expeditions to the western lands.

“Vingard” can be downloaded for Android and iOS.