VIX: 14 movies inspired by true history free to stream – 29/08/2022

The free streaming service ViX have selection of story-inspired movies real. In the true crime line, one of the most sought after genres, the suggestions are:

the face of an angel with Cara Delevingne, about the murder of a young British woman that shocked the world in 2007;

Other highlights from the list story-inspired movies real are:

Big eyes a biographical drama, directed by Tim Burton, about Margaret Keane, one of the most profitable artists of the 1950s who, in order to prove the authorship of her works, had to legally confront her husband;

all the content of story-inspired movies real can be accessed for free, without the need to create an account/login. Just download the app on your favorite device, choose the title and press play. The platform can also be logged in via vix.com.

Check the list of story-inspired movies real

Thriller, Crime, Drama 2009 1h40m

Guy Pearce, Miranda Otto, Ruth Bradley

The 2009 Australian production tells the true story of Rachel Barber, a 15-year-old student who mysteriously disappeared in Melbourne in 1999.

the face of an angel

Crime, Drama, Psychological Thriller 2014 1h40m

Daniel Brühl, Kate Beckinsale, Cara Delevingne





In search of a new chance, a failed filmmaker sets out to investigate the brutal murder of a young girl in Italy. But strange things start to happen as he searches for the truth alongside the journalist who covered the case. Based on the book: “Angel Face: Sex, Murder and the Inside Story of Amand Knox”.

Accomplices of a Secret

Drama, Thriller, Crime 2014 1h40m

Abigail Breslin, Georgie Henley, James Russo

Based on a true story! The inseparable sisters Beth and Sandra, daughters of an alcoholic mother, are tired of being sexually abused by their mother’s boyfriend. So they hatch a plan to solve the problem and become accomplices in a secret.

faces of truth





Crime, Drama 2008 1h50m

Kate BeckinsaleMatt DillonVera Farmiga

Reporter Rachel Armstrong writes a story that divulges the identity of an undercover CIA agent. The US government orders her to reveal her source, but she defies the special prosecutor and ends up arrested.

The specialists

Action, Crime, Thriller 2011 2h

Clive Owen, Robert De Niro, Jason Statham

In this film based on a true story, former British agent Danny (Jason Statham) finally thinks he will enjoy his retirement in peace, but soon discovers that first he will have to fulfill one last mission: to free his mentor, Hunter (Robert De Niro). ), which is in the hands of his nemesis, Spike (Clive Owen).

the great robbery

Action, Crime, Drama 2016 1h30m

Michael McKell, Sidney Livingstone, Robert Putt

In April 2015, the Hatton Garden company, specializing in safes and security, located in London’s underworld, was the victim of an audacious multimillion heist. A group of elderly criminals called the Diamond Geezers managed to break into the vault and carry out what would be considered the biggest robbery in UK history. Based on real facts.

The Super Lobbyist

Crime, Comedy, Biography 2010 1h50m

Kevin Spacey, Ruth Marshall, Graham Greene

An unscrupulous lobbyist bribes to win political favors and gain influence in Washington, DC His world comes crashing down when the authorities manage to convict both him and his political supporters.

Big eyes

Biography, Crime, Drama 2014 1h45m

Amy Adams, Christoph Waltz, Danny Huston

Story of Margaret Keane, one of the most profitable artists of the 1950s, thanks to her portraits of children with big, scary eyes. She had to legally fight her own husband, who claimed to be the author of her works.

My beloved son

Drama, Crime 2013 1h50m

Restin Burk, Kate Randall, Michael Willbank

After losing custody of their son, Cadon and Jess take drastic measures to restore their family, enlisting the help of an erratic friend.

Hacker: Every Crime Has a Beginning

Crime, Drama, Thriller 2016 1h 30m

Callan McAuliffe, Lorraine Nicholson, Daniel Eric Gold

In an immigrant family with many financial problems, Alex turns to illegal online trading in search of quick cash. But he didn’t count on being approached by the FBI’s most wanted hacker.

Lambs and Executioners

Crime, Drama, Thriller 2016 1h45m

Andrea Riseborough, Steve Coogan|Inge Beckmann, Robert Hobbs, Deon Lotz

A British lawyer takes on the difficult case of a 19-year-old man accused of cold-bloodedly murdering seven black South Africans. Inspired by a true story.

a name in the list

Thriller, Crime 2006 1h39m

Danny HustonDiego LunaPaz Vega

In 1948, Orson Welles has the opportunity to infiltrate the criminal underworld to investigate the murder of an actress’ stepfather in Rome.

Victor

Biography, Drama, Crime 2015 1h 49m

Patrick Davis, Lisa Vidal, Jose Zuniga

In the early 1960s, Victor and his family move from Puerto Rico to Brooklyn in search of a new life. The American dream quickly fades when they face need in NY.

In Search of an Assassin

Crime, Drama, History 2011 1h45m

Sam Worthington, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Jessica Chastain

A New York detective arrives in a small Texas town to help with the investigation of a series of mysterious murders.

ViX is available via the web, in mobile apps (via the App Store and Google Play), and on connected TV devices (such as Roku, ChromeCast, Apple TV, and Amazon Fire Stick). No registration or subscription is required to download. To open the platform on the web, simply go to www.vix.com.