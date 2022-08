+



Barbiecore at the 2022 VMAs (Photo: Getty Images)

“Don’t tease, it’s hot pink“, sings Rita Lee in her song Cor de Rosa Choque. And we know that pink took the looks with the ‘Barbiecore’ trend, which has its hint of influence thanks to the shared clicks of the compositions of the long-awaited film. Barbiestarring Margot Robbie.

The Barbie mania trend also dominates the feed and has now arrived on the red carpet of the Video Music Awards (VMA) 2022. Check out the looks of celebrities who opted for the all-pink look.

NEWARK, NEW JERSEY – AUGUST 28: Trina Njoroge attends the 2022 MTV VMAs at Prudential Center on August 28, 2022 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Cindy Ord/WireImage) (Photo: WireImage)

NEWARK, NEW JERSEY – AUGUST 28: Kennedy Rue McCollough attends the 2022 MTV VMAs at Prudential Center on August 28, 2022 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images) (Photo: Getty Images)

NEWARK, NEW JERSEY – AUGUST 28: Kamie Crawford attends the 2022 MTV VMAs at Prudential Center on August 28, 2022 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/FilmMagic) (Photo: FilmMagic)

NEWARK, NEW JERSEY – AUGUST 28: DJ Diamond Kuts attends the 2022 MTV VMAs at Prudential Center on August 28, 2022 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images) (Photo: Getty Images)

