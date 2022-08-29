War between Microsoft and Sony ignites gamer passion – 08/29/2022 – Illustrated

Known as Rato Borrachudo, youtuber Douglas Mesquita Silva dropped a PlayStation 5 on the floor and recorded the moment video. “Spoiled child”, “lol”, “pathetic”, “broke the door support” were some of the reactions, which in turn aroused other replies and rejoinders.

The episode is a small sample of the perpetual debate between boxists and sonyists, as Xbox and PlayStation fans are called. They are echoes of the billionaire dispute between Microsoft and Sony, which recently exchanged legal barbs in Brazil, which fueled the fights even more. After politics, religion and football, it’s time to add video games among the topics capable of embittering a dinner with friends.

It is the “console war”, or “flame war”, a symbolic and rhetorical battle, catalyst of moral and ideological tensions similar to soccer fans. The dispute is over which is the best gaming platform. Worth sales, review, price, catalogue, audience, anything.

The tonic of the arguments, in general, is of humor and memes. It is not uncommon, however, for personal attacks among participants. One of the main fuels is rumors, which receive generous space in specialized professional media.

This process is known in psychology as cognitive dissonance. It is as if the fact that a data is true or not is secondary, since the priority is to reinforce a thesis or belief at any cost. It is not very different from the fake news mechanism, in the opinion of psychologist Livia Scienza, who researches digital games at the University of São Carlos.

Facebook, Telegram and WhatsApp are the barracks, with groups of allies exchanging content. The battleground is Twitter, a social network in which Brazil ranks fifth among the countries that most discuss video games.

A few weeks ago, the official profile of Guaraná Antarctica, full of grace, tried to take a side. “ACCEPTS XBOX is better than PlayStation”, the advertisers behind the brand published, anyway, with spelling errors.

As expected, the reactions were fiery. “As long as this post is online I won’t buy Guaraná Antarctica anymore”, promised a user identified as Baraka The Rapper. In less than 24 hours, the soda post was deleted, and Ambev, owner of Guaraná Antarctica, returned to count on Baraka’s consumption in its billing.

On vacation, the sonysta Matheus Struminski, 32 years old, in front of the sonysta channel Gamer without Rules, did not follow the auê around the publication. He has been praising PlayStation since 2017. Before, he was part of the opposite group.

Struminski has already lost count of the tattoos he has on his body, but the first one was a skull from “Gears of War”, the Xbox series.

Until, in 2017, when the Microsoft brand was going through a bad phase, he, “tired of being beaten”, turned his coat.

It was more difficult to get the boxist point of view. The report contacted five content creators, but none wanted to give an interview. One of them even warned that this reporter would suffer the fury of the fans. Another did not respond to the email, but wrote on Twitter that he had declined the interview., claiming to have “more to play with”.

The only one who wanted to speak, on condition of anonymity and by text, was the owner of the Pastor Xbox profile, for whom the Microsoft console has always been despised by the press. “It created a climate of tension,” says he, a systems analyst who took the nickname after a co-workers joke.

Active on social networks since 2020 and an Xbox user since the first device, launched in 2001, Pastor reports that he participated more in the console war, but in recent times he has distanced himself. “The ‘flame’ sometimes gets out of hand and in these posts people come with insults and curses. They are very passionate about their favorite piece of plastic.”

For Scienza, the psychologist, there are many factors that explain the involvement of gamers in the console war, especially the feeling of belonging to a community, nostalgia and the design of social networks.

An important point, according to her, is the financial interest of companies, which benefit from the disclosure made by enthusiasts, in general men. “There’s a history in the video game industry of prioritizing boys, which has added toxic masculinity to a part of gamer culture,” she says.

Game consoles are mainly consumed by young males. They are 63.9% of the public, according to the Game Brasil 2022 survey. Of these, just over half are between 20 and 34 years old.

The clash takes place since the first wave of popularization of consoles, in the early 1980s. The discussion was between Atari, Odyssey, Coleco and Intellivision.

“The very high cost made everyone fight to prove that their investment was the best”, says Artur Palma Mungioli, co-director of the documentary “1983: The Year of Videogames in Brazil”.

This rivalry, however, was small coffee compared to what was the feud between Nintendo and Sega in the 1990s, when the owner of Mario built a virtual monopoly on the market. Defiantly, the house of Sonic invested in aggressive marketing to draw attention to the Mega Drive, targeting teenagers and painting the competitor as childish.

Tom Kalinske, then director of Sega of America, kept young people undercover at universities. “We’d give a Genesis and cartridges to a student who had to walk around campus and dorms, turn on the console and play games to spark interest,” says Kalinske in the docuseries “GDLK.”

In the end, it didn’t work for Sega or Nintendo. Who emerged victorious in the 1990s was Sony with the PlayStation, a device that prevailed by investing in CD-ROM and 3D technology. Also with advertising that was an affront to Nintendo, the PlayStation was the first console to hit the mark of 100 million units sold.

Interested in participating in the living room of families, the company of Bill Gates launched the Xbox, in direct competition with the PlayStation. Since then, the debate has been in vogue. Peter Moore, head of the Xbox division from 2003 to 2007, admitted to the Front Office Sports podcast in July that he encouraged the console wars. The aim was to “stimulate” Sony and Microsoft, he said.

Today, many pillars of this struggle have lost meaning. Games that used to be exclusive are now available on other systems. “Crash Bandicoot”, which in the 1990s was considered the mascot of PlayStation, has a good chance of becoming Xbox.

This is due to the possible acquisition of Activision Blizzard by Microsoft, a transaction of US$ 75 billion – about R$ 380 billion – announced earlier this year. It is the biggest deal in video game history, which mobilized antitrust bodies in several countries. As a result, Brazil became a world supplier of raw material for the console wars.

Cade (Administrative Council for Economic Defense) consulted several companies in the segment, such as Bandai, Riot, Ubisoft and Nuuvem. The only one who objected was Sony. The PlayStation owner claimed that Activision’s “Call of Duty” war series is important, a title that “stands out as a gaming category in its own right”.

Microsoft’s lawyers, in turn, point out “a lack of credibility in the argument”, as there are public statements that assure the “desire to keep ‘Call of Duty’ on PlayStation”. The same document points out that Sony pays studios not to offer their titles on Game Pass.

With each new bid by the companies, more fights, more fire, more the “war of the consoles”. Isn’t it exhausting? “[O flame] It’s cool when it’s light and people take it in a tone of irony and joke”, says the guy behind the Pastor Xbox account.

Struminski goes along the same lines. “Who gets too involved wears out. Today I prefer to see it as a joke”, says the sonysta. There is, therefore, at least one point in common in this polarization.