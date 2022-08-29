War in Ukraine: what military equipment has the world armed the country with?

28 August 2022

Credit, Getty Images photo caption, More than 30 countries provided military equipment to Ukraine

Six months after Russia invaded Ukraine, international leaders have been expressing solidarity and reiterating their support for Ukrainians.

In all, more than 30 countries supplied large amounts of military equipment to Ukraine. But in some regions of the country, the firepower of Ukrainian troops is much less than that of Russians.

Which countries are supplying the most weapons?

In terms of total spending, the United States has committed to providing far more than any individual country. In second and third place, respectively, come the United Kingdom and Poland.

On August 24 (Ukraine Independence Day), the United States announced a new aid package of around US$3 billion – the largest single contribution since the Russian invasion.

On the same day, the UK also pledged to send US$64 million in military aid to Ukraine.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky called for more resources. He claims that the monthly cost of defending Ukraine is around US$5 billion.

What are the main defense systems?

Military professionals say that success on the battlefield requires a huge variety of weaponry, spare parts and training, among others.

“No weapon system is a silver bullet,” says General Mark Milley, Chief of Staff of the United States Armed Forces.

But several weapons systems are believed to have played an important role in the conflict thus far.

long range rockets

Analysts say Ukraine urgently needs better sources of ammunition and artillery to defend key positions.

The United States has already sent at least a dozen long-range rocket launchers to Ukraine, and several European countries are also sending rocket systems.

Ukraine says much more is needed to stop Russia’s advance.

The North American system is the M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (Himars).

Basically, the range of the Himars system and many others varies depending on the ammunition used. Western donors are believed to have not provided the Ukrainians with the type of ammunition that provides maximum range.

The ammunition supplied to Ukraine likely allows the system to have a range of around 80 km, which is longer than the Smerch system used by Russia. And Himars is much more accurate than equivalent Russian systems.

cannons

In early July, Australia, Canada and the United States also sent over 100 M777 howitzers and 300,000 rounds of 155mm ammunition to Ukraine.

The M777’s range is similar to the Russian model Giatsint-B and much longer than the Russian D-30 wheeled cannon.

Ukrainian artillery, designed by the Warsaw Pact, uses 152 mm shells. But its stockpiles have been dwindling, and Ukraine is moving to 155mm ammunition, which is the NATO configuration.

Reorienting Ukraine’s ammunition sources is difficult and complicated. There are reports that Ukrainian forces are experiencing serious shortages of ammunition in some regions.

At least 5,000 Nlaw portable weapons were supplied to Ukraine, designed to destroy tanks with a single shot.

These weapons are believed to have been particularly important in stopping Russian forces from advancing on the Ukrainian capital Kiev in the first hours and days after the invasion.

Ukraine received from Poland and the Czech Republic more than 230 tanks designed by the Warsaw Pact.

The Ukrainian Armed Forces have been using T-72 tanks for decades. They have trained personnel, serviceability and spare parts.

Poland’s donation of tanks was partially complemented by alternative equipment from allied nations, including British Challenger 2 tanks.

Drones have been used a lot in the conflict so far. Many of them were employed for surveillance, targeting and heavy lifting operations.

In recent months, Turkey has sold armed Bayraktar TB2 drones to Ukraine. The Turkish manufacturer of the system has donated drones for fundraising operations in support of Ukrainians.

Analysts say that Bayraktar TB2 are extremely efficient. They fly at about 7,600 meters high and attack Russian targets with laser-guided bombs.

They are believed to have destroyed naval vessels, helicopters and missile systems. They are also being used to provide the exact locations of Russian positions for precise artillery strikes.

Ukraine successfully prevented full control of its airspace during the conflict, but repeatedly asked for better air defense systems.

The United States sent NASAMS, an advanced anti-aircraft missile system, to Ukraine. Kiev also received the S-300 air defense system from Slovakia.

