West Ham announces signing of Lucas Paquetá, ex-Lyon | english football

O West Ham announced the signing of midfielder Lucas Paquetá, 25 years old. The Brazilian leaves Lyon after two seasons and signs contract with the English team until 2027, with an option to renew for another year. he will wear the Hammers jersey number 11.

Paquetá is the biggest sale in Lyon’s history. According to a statement from the French team, the total amount disbursed by Londoners can reach 61.63 million euros (R$ 309 million), which include around 18.6 million euros (R$ 93.4 million) in variables. If the bonuses are activated, the Brazilian will also be the biggest signing in West Ham’s history.

“I’m extremely happy to be here. I hope it’s the beginning of a beautiful journey. I hope I have a lot of success here,” Paquetá told West Ham’s official channels.

Blog Gringolândia: the wave of Brazilians in the Premier League

Ball market: signings from the window in Europe

Lyon kept 10% of the surplus, that is, the extra value that West Ham can get in a possible future sale. The midfielder’s former club, Milan got around 3.44 million euros of the value of the deal, corresponding to the agreement made in transfer of Lucas Paquetá to the French team, in 2020.

Club that formed Lucas Paquetá, Flamengo is entitled to about 4% of the total transfer for having been the team where the player played until he was 21 years old.

At the moment, Rubro-Negro will receive 1.7 million euros (R$ 8.6 million), which refers to the business value without the variables. Nonetheless, the Brazilian team can earn 2.4 million euros (R$ 12 million) with the bonuses throughout the midfielder’s five-year contract with West Ham.

The midfielder of the Brazilian team will be the 26th Brazilian to play in the Premier League. Agreed with Manchester United, forward Antony should be on the list and be the 27th. West Ham are 16th in the Premier League with three points after four matches. The team also competes in the Conference League, UEFA’s third most important competition.

Paquetá leaves Lyon after two seasons, with 21 goals and 14 assists in 80 matches. He was elected the best foreigner of the last edition of the French Championship.