What are the advantages and disadvantages of investing in solar energy?

Due to the various technological advances that the world has gone through in recent centuries, electrical energy has become something trivial for human life. However, its use has become increasingly expensive, and as a result some people are turning to other means, such as solar energy.

But there are still few people who use this technology, either because they are unaware of it or because they are afraid to invest in it. For this reason, we are going to explain how solar energy works and what are its advantages and disadvantages. Check out!

How does solar energy work?

Solar energy works through solar panels that capture sunlight. This accumulated charge is transported to a solar inverter that converts all the energy generated in the photovoltaic module, which is continuous, into alternating current, that is, it transfers the converted energy to the electrical grid where the system was installed.

However, the capture of this energy only happens effectively when sunlight reflects directly on the solar panels, that is, the more light incidence on the plates, the more energy will be generated.

What are the advantages of solar energy?

The main advantage of solar energy is its low environmental impact, as it basically involves capturing and converting natural light into electrical energy. But it has other benefits, check it out!

Savings on the electricity bill;

Durable material;

Quick installation;

The panels make no noise;

Endless power source;

Generation of own energy;

High valuation of the property.

What are the disadvantages of solar energy?

Although solar energy has a number of interesting advantages, there are negative points that need to be taken into account before purchasing solar panels. Check out the disadvantages!

High acquisition cost;

Does not produce energy at night;

Uncommon in Brazil;

Low panel storage capacity.

