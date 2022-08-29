What is the best smartwatch to buy in 2022?

Choosing a smartwatch can be a bit of a complicated task, especially if you are not used to such devices yet. The variety is very high, and the models available on the market have very different characteristics, especially the more advanced ones.

Some watches have a more developed system, with plenty of options for apps and settings, while others are more geared towards sports or even absurd battery performance.

Models from Apple, Samsung, Xiaomi and Huawei stand out among the best smartwatches in 2022 (Image: Eric Mockaitis/Canaltech)

With that in mind, I’ve prepared a list to help you choose the best wearable to buy in 2022. Here, I’m talking about both traditional and bracelet-shaped watches, for those looking for something more discreet. Check out:

Best smartwatch overall

If you are looking for a complete smartwatch, to serve you well in general, you need to understand that there is a specific model for your operating system. Therefore, the best choice has to match the cell phone you are going to connect it to.

Best smartwatch to use with Android

Galaxy Watch 4 or Galaxy Watch 5

If you have an Android device — whatever the brand — the best choice is Samsung’s latest watch lines: the Galaxy Watch 4 or Galaxy Watch 5.

These are the most complete smartwatches that exist in the universe of Google’s operating system. They have several modes for the practice of physical exercises, have a well-developed software and help a lot to monitor physical activities and health data on a daily basis.

The presence of Wear OS, from Google, brings to Samsung watches a good variety of applications, such as Spotify, YouTube Music, Samsung Pay, Google Wallet, among other options more focused on physical monitoring, such as Strava – which offers a lot of features. for sports monitoring.

Galaxy Watch 4 and Galaxy Watch 4 Classic are still great options even after the launch of the new generation (Image: Ivo Meneghel Jr/Canaltech)

The Galaxy Watch 5 — which is the latest generation of the watch — was announced at the beginning of August in two versions: the “regular” edition and the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro. They have more advanced sensors to track health data and have come with a big improvement over battery life.

On the other hand, if you’re not willing to pay more for the new lineup, the Galaxy Watch 4 and Galaxy Watch 4 Classic still perform very well in 2022. The models lack a little battery life, and you may need to recharge them once. once a day or every other day, but overall they do the job pretty well.

The Galaxy Watch 5 and 5 Pro were announced in Brazil with prices starting at R$2,200 and R$4,000, respectively. The Galaxy Watch 4, in turn, is already found with prices between R$900 and R$1,200, while the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic is between R$1,700 and R$2,000.

Best smartwatch to use with iPhone

Apple Watch Series 7

On the other hand, it doesn’t need much explanation to understand that, if you have an iPhone, the best smartwatch choice is the Apple Watch Series 7. This is the most current model from Apple and has visual improvements and superior performance to the previous model. .

Although the Galaxy Watch 4 or 5 are equivalent models in terms of performance and features, they have a “hard” compatibility with iOS, so it won’t serve iPhone fans as well as it does Android users.

Apple Watch Series 7 is the best option for iPhone owners (Image: Ivo Meneghel Jr/Canaltech)

The Apple Watch Series 7 suffers from the same ailment as the Galaxy Watch 4 line and also needs to be recharged every day or every other day, depending on its use. But all this is compensated with a very complete system and very advanced health monitoring.

The application options available for download are also very diverse, being possible to download even Telegram to send and receive messages directly on the watches, without having to pick up the cell phone.

It is also important to note that both Apple Watch and Samsung models have a version with support for 4G mobile network, which allows you to connect the watch to the internet even outside the home for communication independent of the cell phone.

The price of the Apple Watch Series 7 today is around R$ 3,300, but the Apple wearable has already cost R$ 2,600 in the last 40 days.

Best battery smartwatch

Huawei Watch Fit 2

If you want a model that will stay on your arm for as long as possible without sacrificing good performance, the best choice is the Huawei Watch Fit 2. The device has a more “hybrid” look, which blends the look of a smartwatch. common with a smartband.

In this way, it also ends up inheriting the battery of a smart bracelet and, according to Huawei, the duration of its charge can reach 10 days with moderate use or seven with more intense use. I tested the device and, in my hands, it reached five days of use with a consumption of approximately 50% of the tank.

Huawei Watch Fit 2 offers excellent battery life (Image: Ivo Meneghel Jr/Canaltech)

And the battery is not the only positive thing about it. The model also offers good performance, with smooth navigation on the screen and various modes for tracking fitness and health monitoring.

As it is a simpler model, however, it does not have as many options for downloading apps, but it does allow you to download apps like Petal Maps — Huawei’s own service — as well as some extensions, such as heart monitors or reminders to drink water.

The device is officially sold in Brazil and is available at retail prices between R$800 and R$1,000.

Best smartwatch for sports practice

Garmin Fenix ​​6 Pro

If you are an athlete or if your focus is simply to monitor your sports practice, Garmin is the best watch for you. The Fenix ​​6 Pro has sophisticated sensors that allow you to accurately record various sports, both land and water.

A negative point, however, is that it does not have a touchscreen, so all navigation between the options must be done through the physical buttons distributed around it – there are five in total.

Garmin Fenix ​​6 Pro Solar has very accurate sensors for exercise and sports (Image: Ivo Meneghel Jr/Canaltech)

On the other hand, the absence of a touchscreen display generates an extra benefit: its battery lasts a long time. Even with several features activated, it is possible to have a charge for weeks of use. In “smartwatch” mode, the brand promises that autonomy can reach 28 days.

There is even a more advanced edition, the Garmin Fenix ​​6 Pro Solar. This model uses sunlight charging to further extend the charge duration. The price is a downside, however. In retail, the simplest editions, without solar charging, are around R$5,000 and R$5,500.

A more affordable alternative: Huawei Watch GT 3

If you still want to accurately track fitness activities but don’t want to pay that much for a watch, a more affordable alternative is the Huawei Watch GT3. The device is the flagship of the Chinese and has very accurate sensors for monitoring physical activities.

Its battery also leaves nothing to be desired and, even if it does not have the same performance as Garmin, it can still reach 4 or 5 days of autonomy, depending on how it is used (although Huawei promises up to 14 days with the 46 mm).

Huawei Watch GT 3 is a good option to accompany you on walks, runs and other activities (Image: Ivo Meneghel Jr/Canaltech)

This watch follows a more traditional format and can be used not only to track your activities, but also to read cell phone notifications, use map services and have health monitoring data.

The price range is more affordable, of course. It is found in stores with values ​​between R$1,500 and R$1,600 in Brazilian stores, but it can be imported by AliExpress with values ​​between R$1,000 and R$1,200.

Best “cheap” smartwatch

Amazfit GTS 2 Mini

If you want to start using a smartwatch now, to adapt to this type of device and keep track of your health data and monitor physical activities without breaking the bank, the best choice is the Amazfit GTS 2 Mini.

Amazfit GTS 2 Mini is the affordable model with best-in-class functionality (Image: Ivo Meneghel Jr/Canaltech)

This model offers several features and even has some of the most popular features, such as a sensor to check the blood oxygen saturation level (SpO2) and heart rate, as well as several modes for monitoring physical activities, both indoors and outdoors. even aquatic.

The watch also has a good autonomy and you can spend a few good days away from the charger. For the price range — between R$500 and R$700 — it is the best option, certainly ahead of competitors like POCO Watch or Realme Watch 2.

Best smart bracelet (smart band)

Xiaomi Band 7 or Xiaomi Band 7 Pro

Finally, if you want a more discreet device, the best thing is to invest in a bracelet — or smartband. In this segment, the best option is the Xiaomi Band 7.

The Chinese gadgets have already been very popular for several generations and, this time, the company even brings a more “complete” model, the Mi Band 7 Pro. It has a considerably larger screen, perfect for those who do not enjoy the limitation of the display of the common version, but do not give up something more discreet.

Mi Band 7 Pro is a bracelet with a larger screen than usual (Image: Ivo Meneghel Jr/Canaltech)

Among its features, the oxygenation and heart rate monitor with continuous measurements – which can record data 24 hours a day – and the long-lasting battery stand out.

The Mi Band 7 is available on the market with prices between R$250 and R$300, while the Mi Band 7 Pro is about R$100 more expensive than the common version.