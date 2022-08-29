What is the new Netflix series that will blow your mind? – News Seen on the web

Signed by the creator of 13 Reasons Why, Echoes presents a breathtaking psychological thriller.

Do you know the new Netflix miniseries Echoes? Newly arrived in the streaming catalogue, the production has been a huge success with subscribers, who are responsible for placing it in the Top 10 of the most watched on the platform.

With a plot that features a mixture of drama and suspense, if you are a fan of mystery, the work has everything to be your next marathon – and the I love cinema tells you everything you need to know to immerse yourself in the show. Check it out below:

WHAT IS THE STORY OF ECHOES?



echoes follows the protagonist Gina, after she discovers that her twin sister, Leni, has mysteriously disappeared. Facing serious psychological problems, Leni simply disappears without a trace. The police try to convince the woman that her sister may have voluntarily fled, but she is convinced that something terrible has happened. Gradually, our protagonist begins to recover fragmented childhood memories, with the help of her brother-in-law, Jack, to delve deeper and deeper into terrible secrets about a forgotten past.

A SERIES FOR THOSE WHO LIKE HARLAN COBEN



The series is a psychological thriller in the best style “everyone is a suspect”, being a great option for those who liked the productions of writer Harlan Coben – Silence in the Forest, Don’t Talk to Strangers, Stay With Me, Gone Forever. With some plot twists, Echoes seeks to provoke the viewer until the last minute, delivering a climax that few expect.

Created by Brian Yorkey, Quinton Peeples and Vanessa Gazy, the production also has some familiar faces in the cast, such as Michelle Monaghan, Matt Bomer, Daniel Sunjata, Ali Stroker and Jonathan Tucker. In total, the production airs seven episodes, each with an average of 45 minutes.

For those unfamiliar with the showrunners, it’s worth noting that Yorkey was responsible for the Netflix phenomenon 13 Reasons Why, while Gazy signed on to the series Eden.

