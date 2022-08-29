‘What were you wearing?’ – Metro World News Brazil

One model denounced in social networks a situation of harassment in a supermarket in Redwood City, in the United Statesbut ended up being the target of judgment of netizens.

Security camera footage shows Daisy Delacroix shopping alone last Wednesday (24). As she looks at the shelves, a hooded man approaches her and gropes her buttocks.

“Today, after work, I was shopping and as you can see in this video, this man comes up from behind, gropes my ass and whispers in my ear, ‘What’s up baby?’ erotic platform. “I was in complete shock. Please take care of your surroundings. I didn’t know this man and he tried to disguise what he did,” she added.

Watch the recording, shared on his TikTok profile:

rain of criticism

What Daisy couldn’t have imagined, however, happened. She received a barrage of criticism for the clothes she wore at the supermarket, which would have been an “invitation” to abuse.

“Well, what were you wearing?” asked one netizen. “What did you expect?” added another. “You should never wear this in a supermarket,” chided a third.

The model did not shut up and replied: “Just because women choose to show their bodies, it will never be acceptable to sexually assault them. It will never be acceptable to grab any woman just because of our bodies. Learn self-control. It’s disgusting how some of you think it’s okay to touch a woman just because she’s showing her body!”

