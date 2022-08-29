What’s behind India’s terrible surge in suicides among women?

India has seen a staggering increase in the number of women taking their own lives, driven by various phenomena such as early marriage, domestic abuse, pressure to give birth and lack of financial autonomy.

In June, a 38-year-old mother of five hanged herself from a ceiling fan at her home in the northern state of Punjab. She was reportedly depressed over her broken marriage.

Last month, another mother, Kavitha, from Tadipatri, in the southern Indian state of Andhra Pradesh, ended her life while also killing her two children.

Earlier, Ritu Yadav, a newlywed and recent college graduate with an MBA degree, was found hanged in her parents’ home.

Dozens of suicides a day

According to data from the government’s National Bureau of Criminal Records, 22,372 housewives took their own lives in 2020 — an average of 61 a day, or one every 25 minutes.

Housewives accounted for 14.6% of the total 153,052 reported suicides in India in 2020, and more than 50% of the total number of women who committed suicide.

According to the Global Health Data Exchange, a database that tracks global health trends and demographics, India has the highest suicide rate among young and middle-aged women for countries with similar sociodemographics.

domestic abuse

“Domestic and daily violence can smother marriages and that vitiates the atmosphere, which often leads women to take the extreme step,” she told the magazine. RFI a social worker from the Jeevan Suicide Prevention Helpline.

The Covid pandemic has exacerbated what was already a disturbing trend. “During Covid we saw a spike in domestic violence, and safety nets and protective factors were reduced,” said Nelson Vinod Moses, founder of the India Suicide Prevention Foundation at RFI.

Job losses lead to less autonomy for women, “and this has led to more work, less rest and time for themselves.” “The public’s lack of awareness and misunderstanding of depression has further contributed to the problem,” said a high-ranking psychiatrist in New Delhi.

No strategy to solve the problem

Despite the large number of troubling cases, health counselors and mental health professionals say there is no effective mechanism or strategy to address some of the underlying causes.

Although Indian women have become more educated and more empowered, they still have a lower status and face barriers to opportunity.

According to government figures, nearly one in three women between the ages of 15 and 49 who have been married has experienced domestic abuse, and about 3% of women in this category say they have experienced physical violence during pregnancy.

According to the latest National Family Health Survey data released by the government, there are now about 1,020 women for every 1,000 men in India, although there continues to be a preference for sons in vast swaths of the country’s urban and rural pockets.