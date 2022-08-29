WhatsApp communities will only arrive in Brazil in 2023

It’s official: the feature of communities of Whatsapp will only arrive in 2023 here at Brazil. Yesterday (25/8), Meta, the company responsible for the courier, sent a letter to Federal Public Ministry (MPF) in São Paulo informing that both the Communities and the increase in group size of the platform will be implemented in the country only next year.

The letter is a response to the MPF itself, which requested in April that the company hold off the launch of the two features in Brazil until the elections are over, for fear of the dissemination of false information.

At the time, the company accepted the request, but the MPF again asked for the postponement of the resources until January 2023. Again, Meta responded to the request. Now, the MPF says that “expectations have been met” and that “it will continue to act, seeking to contribute to the improvement of policies to combat disinformation on the main digital platforms operating in the country”.

Communities will allow you to create up to 256 groups and forward messages to up to 2,560 contacts at once. When they arrive, they will also come with the possibility to add up to 512 people to a groupwhose limit today is 256 in Brazil.

Regarding the new features and the decision, a WhatsApp spokesperson stated:

We are excited about the value that the “Communities” functionality will bring to social organizations and businesses to manage their group chats. While we are making progress, we do not expect to launch “Comunidades” in Brazil before 2023.

WhatsApp released the 22.17.77 update yesterday, citing some new features already released recently, including the possibility of transfer chat history from Android to iOS more securely, sending files up to 2GB and use of any emoji to react to a message.

despite the changelog also mention groups with up to 512 people, as we have already explained, this feature will not be available immediately in Brazil.

via G1