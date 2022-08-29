WhatsApp prepares new controversial update within groups

Once again, WhatsApp has introduced new changes to its platform. The novelty should only affect group conversations within the messenger. The feature will allow you to view a member’s photo, even without having added them, in addition to displaying the messages that person sent within the conversation. The person’s name will also be displayed in the same way.

See too: Learn how to put a whole picture on your WhatsApp profile

New WhatsApp may not please everyone

According to information from the specialized website WABetaInfo, the change is present only in the beta version of the messenger. This means that it can only be accessed as a test by some users of the application.

Currently, any user can see the contact number of the participants of the group. However, the messages are visible within the conversation and no type of filter is applied for the individual profile of each one. The name and photo are not always displayed, as per the app’s privacy policy.

When the novelty will be applied in the final version of the platform

As mentioned, the change is only available for the beta version of Whatsapp, more specifically for version 22.18.0.72. The company has not yet officially commented on the case and there is no date that makes it possible to speculate on its definitive release.

The fact is that many users did not like the modification, as they feel that their information will be released more easily. This will make every person think twice before joining an unknown group on WhatsApp.

After entering the open testing phase, updates usually take a short time to deploy. The way, for now, is to wait for the right moment.

It is worth remembering that the app is also preparing other changes within the groups. Most of them give more autonomy and power of action to administrators. In other words, the messenger is preparing the groups to adhere to the most professional format of use.