Where to watch The Wolf of Wall Street? Is it on Netflix?

the wolf of Wall Street (2013) is a film from the United States, of the genres dramatic-biographical-police comedy. The production is directed by Martin Scorsese, with production by Martin Scorsese, Leonardo DiCaprio, Riza Aziz, Joey McFarland and Emma Tillinger Koskoff.

The co-production is by Adam Somner, Richard Baratta and Ted Griffin, while the screenplay is by Terence Winter, based on Jordan Belfort’s The Wolf of Wall Street. And if you want to know where to watch the movie, check below, which platforms it is available on.

Synopsis

Jordan Belfort is an ambitious stockbroker who creates a real empire, getting rich quickly but illegally. He and his friends delve into a world of excess, but their illicit methods draw the attention of the police.

The Wolf of Wall Street Cast

Leonardo DiCaprio is Jordan Belfort, Jonah Hill is Donnie Azoff, Margot Robbie is Naomi Lapaglia, and Matthew McConaughey is Mark Hanna. Kyle Chandler is Patrick Denham, Rob Reiner is Max Belfort, Jon Bernthal is Brad Bodnick, Jon Favreau is Manny Riskin, and Jean Dujardin is Jean-Jacques Saurel.

Meanwhile, Cristin Milioti is Teresa Petrillo, Christine Ebersole is Leah Belfort, Shea Whigham is Captain Ted Beecham, and Jake Hoffman is Steve Madden. Katarina Čas is Chantalle Bodnick, PJ Byrne is Nicky “Rugrat” Koskoff, Kenneth Choi is Chester Ming, Joanna Lumley is Aunt Emma, ​​and Spike Jonze is Dwayne.

On the other hand, Brian Sacca is Robbie Feinberg, Ethan Suplee is Toby Welch, Martin Klebba is Frank Berry, Madison McKinley is Heidi, and Barry Rothbart is Peter Diblasio. Bo Dietl is himself, Aya Cash is Janet, Rizwan Manji is Kalil, JC Mackenzie is Lucas Solomon, and Ashlie Atkinson is Rochelle Applebaum.

Stephen Kunken plays Jerry Fogel, Jordan Belfort is the host of the Auckland Straight Line, Edward Hermann is the commercial narrator for Stratton Oakmont. Ted Griffin is Agent Hughes, Fran Lebowitz is Judge Samantha Stogel, and Robert Clohessy is Nolan Drager.

Meanwhile, Sandra Nelson is Aliyah Farran, Welker White is the waitress, Aaron Lazar is Blair Hollingsworth, and Steve Witting is SEC attorney. Donnie Keshawarz is Stratton Oakmont Broker, Chris Riggi is Party Broker, and Sharon Jones is a wedding singer.

Lastly, Zineb Oukach is the hostess Naomi, Ashley Springer is the job seeker, Peter Youngblood Hills is an audience member, and Yves Vieira is John Grey.

The Wolf of Wall Street trailer

The Wolf of Wall Street Box Office

In all, the film had a budget of $100 million, while the total revenue came to $392,000,694.00.

critique

Overall, the film received positive reviews. On Rotten Tomatoes, the film earned a rating of 77% with a score of 7.7 out of 10, from 240 reviews. According to the website consensus, “Funny, self-referential, and irreverent to a fault, The Wolf of Wall Street finds Martin Scorsese and Leonardo DiCaprio at their most infectiously dynamic.”. The film received a score of 75 out of 100 on Metacritic, based on 47 reviews.

Where to watch the movie? Is it on Netflix?

The film is currently available on various streaming platforms. An example of this is HBO Max. In addition, you can rent the title on YouTube, Google Play Movies & TV, Amazon Prime Video, or Apple TV. On the other hand, the production is not available on Netflix. So, if you want to, you need to watch the movie on one of the platforms mentioned above.

