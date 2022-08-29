Who won and was better in the UOL/Band debate? see search

The presidential candidate for the MDB, senator Simone Tebet, had the best evaluation in today’s presidential debate (28), according to qualitative research carried out by Datafolha with 60 people in real time. President Jair Bolsonaro (PL), who is seeking re-election, was the worst, according to the participants.

The survey is not representative of the Brazilian population and aims to show the perception of voters who are undecided about their vote or who intend to vote blank or null in October.

Participants were divided into three virtual rooms and answered questions through an app. They rated candidates’ responses to questions posed in the debates, on a scale of bad, bad, fair, good and great.

Simonte Tebet had the best performance in the debate, shows qualitative research Image: Reproduction

Better participation. Tebet’s performance received the best evaluation in the three blocks of the event. The Emedebista candidate received 43% of the votes, followed by Ciro Gomes (PDT), with 23%. PT Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva and Bolsonaro tied for third, with 10%.

Senator Soraya Thronicke (União Brasil) received 2% of the votes and Felipe D’Ávila (Novo), with 8%.

Bolsonaro had the worst performance in the debate, qualitative research shows Image: Reproduction

Worse participation. Fifty-seven people voted in Datafolha’s qualitative poll on which candidate fared worse in the presidential debate. The winner, with 51% of the votes, was Bolsonaro. Lula was in second place, with 21%, and Soraya, with 14%.

Felipe d’Ávila (Novo) received 7% of the votes, while Simone Tebet (MDB) received 5%. Ciro Gomes (PDT) gathered 2% of the votes of the participants.

perceptions. After the debate, the sentiments of voters who participated in the poll were mixed:

surprise : caused by the performance of the most unknown recital candidates, especially Tebet. For those interviewed, she showed “firmness in her words”.

: caused by the performance of the most unknown recital candidates, especially Tebet. For those interviewed, she showed “firmness in her words”. disappointment: provoked by personal attacks, mainly between Lula and Bolsonaro. To the ears in the poll “both seemed more concerned with attacking each other” than presenting their proposals.

The block-by-block evaluation

See performance evaluation of candidates in the third block of the debate Image: Reproduction

Third block. Ciro was the candidate with the highest rate of excellent or good evaluation at this stage (68%).

Tebet had the second-best great or good rating rate (67%)

Bolsonaro had the highest percentage of bad or terrible evaluation (46%)

Lula had the highest rate of regular evaluation (35%)

Second block. At this stage, Senator Simone Tebet (MDB) was the one with the best evaluation (37% of the votes), while Ciro Gomes (PDT) got 22%, and Felipe D’Ávila (Novo), with 8%.

President Jair Bolsonaro, candidate for reelection, was considered the competitor with the worst performance (45% of the votes). Lula appeared as the third with the worst evaluation (14%).

Tebet has the best evaluation in the second block, and Bolsonaro, the worst, shows qualitative research Image: Reproduction

During this stage of the debate, the Emedebista candidate defended women’s rights and criticized Bolsonaro’s actions during the four years of government.

First block. In all, 41% of the participants considered that Bolsonaro did worse, while 21% pointed to Lula and 16% Soraya Thronicke (União Brasil).

Bolsonaro has the worst rating in the first block; Ciro and Tebet, the best, shows qualitative research Image: Reproduction

Ciro and Tebet had the best performance, both were pointed out by 31% of the participants as those who did better. The current Chief Executive was appointed by 11% and Lula by 6%.