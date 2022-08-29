Why did King Viserys choose to marry Alicent Hightower? Site responds · Rolling Stone

In addition to being Viserys’ next wife, Alicent Hightower is best friends with the king’s daughter, Rhaenyra Targaryen.

In the final stretch of the second episode of the first season of House of the Dragonentitled “The Rogue Prince,” King Viserysplayed by Paddy Considinehe chose Alicent Hightower (Emily Carey) as the second wife after the death of Aemma Arryn (Sian Brooke). Alicent is also best friend Rhaenyra Targaryen (Milly Alcock).

As the king is still a relatively young man, who could still have several other heirs, he was advised to choose another wife, even as he continued to grieve over the death of Aemmawith the intention of having more children and following the royal lineage of the Targaryen in Westeros.

In the six months that elapsed after the death of Aemma Arrynthe noble houses of the realm began to conspire to see their daughters become the next queen. Otto Hightower, hand of the king played by Rhys Ifanstook advantage of this situation early on, and strategically sent his teenage daughter, Alicentto the bedroom Viserys under the guise of “supporting” him during the bereavement.

In the second chapter of House of the Dragonother marriage proposals were presented, Laena12-year-old daughter of Rhaenys Targaryen and Corlys Velaryon – as well as being the king’s cousin. Although, Viserys chose the daughter of hand of the king as the next wife.

As Screen Rant explained, while the obligation of the King Viserys to remarry was mainly to continue the vulnerable lineage of Targaryen Housethis character choice was mainly due to the friendship relationship established with Alicent after the tragic death of Aemma.

It is worth remembering how this friendship was kept a secret from Rhaenira. Alicent is a little older than Rhaeniradaughter of the father being Hand of the King and is at an age at which he can give heirs to the King Viseryssecond Screen Rant. In addition, the monarch enjoys the company of Alicent.