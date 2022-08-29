Why videos of dolls being run over have angered Tesla

Tesla asked that videos of its cars running over children’s mannequins with the brand’s semi-autonomous driving system on be removed from the Dawn Project channel – a road safety advocacy group. The brand says the videos are “defamatory” and “misleading”.

The group launched TV commercials talking about the dangers of the brand’s “Full Self-Driving” (FSD) system, which – still in beta – has been used by about 100,000 of the brand’s customers in the United States. The system adds functions such as automatic speed reduction and identification of stop signs and traffic lights to Autopilot – the brand’s semi-autonomous driving system.

In addition, the FSD also “recognizes pedestrians, including children, and when used correctly, the system reacts to avoid or mitigate a collision.”

In a letter to authorities, Tesla alleges that the Dawn Project and its founder “disregarded Tesla’s business interests and released defamatory information to the public.” The document was revealed by the Dawn Project.

For Tesla, the tests in the videos are “likely to be fraudulent” and “misrepresent the capabilities of Tesla’s technology”. The brand threatens to take legal action.

The Dawn Project said its tests were “completely legitimate and not misleading” and called Tesla’s letter “marketing hype”. The group was founded by Dan O’Dowd, a California businessman who ran for the US Senate.

