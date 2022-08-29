Will the MEI limit of R$ 144 thousand be valid in 2023?

In June, an important matter caught the attention of those who are MEI (Individual Microentrepreneur). The possibility that the annual billing ceiling is increased by BRL 81 thousand to BRL 144 thousand.

Due to the revenue ceiling having increased to R$ 144 thousand, the news made everyone hopeful. For most micro-entrepreneurs, the MEI will be allowed to employ up to two employees, unlike currently, in which it is possible to hire only one.

So, thousands of MEIs and microentrepreneurs will fall back into the category because of the new limit. Everyone is looking for information on when the new ceiling will go into effect.

When will the new MEI ceiling come into effect?

To better understand when the new MEI ceiling will come into force, it is necessary to understand how the proposal that increases the annual revenue of the microentrepreneur came about. In view of this, the new MEI annual billing ceiling was designed through the PLP (Supplementary Law Project) 108/21.

So, because of the Bill and as determined by the Constitution, in order for it to come into force, it must pass the approval of the National Congress. For approval, it will be divided into two houses, the Chamber of Deputies and the Federal Senate.

In case of PLP 108/21 establishing the new revenue ceiling, the proposal was approved in June by the Finance and Taxation Commission of the Chamber of Deputies. The measure will only depend on the approval of the rapporteur of the Constitution and Justice Commission, so that it can be analyzed, approved and then approved by the deputies.

What will happen after the approval of the deputies?

After the approval of the deputies, the proposal will be analyzed by the Senate, where the senators will carry out a vote in the Plenary to approve or not the proposal. Therefore, if the proposal receives the approval of the senators, the text will be sent to the President of the Republic for sanction.

There are still some steps to be taken before the new billing ceiling starts to work. So, it will be necessary for the proposal to have the support of parliamentarians so that it can continue to proceed until its approval.

For this reason, micro-entrepreneurs still need to wait a few more months until there is a definition on whether or not to release the new revenue ceiling.

