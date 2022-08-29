Will your phone update to Android 13? check out

Since August 13, Google has released the Android 13 update (mobile operating system). The new version is not yet available on all cell phones and some models should not receive the news.

The first to receive the Android 13 update were the Pixel phones, which are from Google itself. The other brands, however, each have their own timetable for releasing the change in the operating system. See below the list of devices separated by brand.

Samsung

Galaxy A13, A22, A22 5G, A23, A32, A32 5G, A33, A51, A51 5G, A52, A52s, A52 5G, A53, A71, A71 5G, A72 and A73

Galaxy M22, M23, M32, M32 5G, M33, M52 5G, M53 5G and M62

Galaxy S10 Lite, S20 FE, S20, S20+, S20 Ultra, S21, S21 FE, S21+, S21 Ultra, S22, S22+ and S22 Ultra

Galaxy Z Fold 2 5G, Z Fold 3 5G, Z Flip and Z Flip 3 5G

Galaxy Note 10 Lite, Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra

(According to brand updates policy)

Motorola

Motorola Edge 30 Pro

Motorola Edge 30

Motorola Edge+ 2022

Motorola Edge 2022

Moto G Stylus 5G 2022

Moto G 5G 2022

Moto G82 5G

Moto G62 5G

Moto G42

Moto G32

(According to the brand’s website)

Xiaomi

Xiaomi 12 Pro

Xiaomi 12

Xiaomi 12 Lite

Xiaomi 11T and 11T Pro

Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE

Redmi Note 11, 11S, 11S 5G, 11 Pro 5G and 11 Pro+ 5G

Redmi 10, 10C, 10 5G

Poco M3 Pro 5G

Poco X4 Pro 5G

Poco M4 Pro

Poco M4 5G

(According to the brand’s website)

Asus

Asus Zenfone 8

Asus Zenfone 8 Flip

Asus ROG Phone 5

Asus ROG Phone 5s

Asus ROG Phone 5s Pro

Asus ROG Phone 5

According to Portal G1, Realme has not given any opinion on the matter. Nokia, on the other hand, said it has no official list of devices that will be updated with Android 13.

How do I know if my cell phone is ready?

Usually the system itself notifies the update, but you can check it in a very simple way: