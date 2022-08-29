With a 56% chance of going up and six games at home, Vasco rejects shock: “We will have access” | vasco

Vasco, who came to have nine points ahead of fifth place in this Series B, after the 2-1 defeat to Bahia this Sunday, saw that distance drop to just four points. The team suffered two consecutive defeats (it had lost to CSA in the previous round) for the first time in the competition, but the internal discourse is to reject the shock. There’s still a championship ahead.

With 12 games to go in Serie B, Vasco ends the 26th round with a 56% chance of access, according to the website “InfoBola”, by mathematician Tristão Garcia. The calculation takes into account the history of results in the competition and the home field of the next clashes of each club.

In the press conference after the match, coach Emílio Faro avoided any kind of pessimism and said again what he had said before: that Vasco will guarantee access until the end of the championship, and not in the next few rounds.

“The five consecutive defeats away from home do not affect our classification in any way. It will be valid for the front. We will have access to Serie A”, said the coach.

– Nothing that happened backwards will interfere forwards. We can create a chaotic, end-of-the-world scenario, of genesis, whatever we want, but Vasco will classify within these 12 games we have – he added.

The performance as a visitor weighs against Vasco, who completed seven weeks without scoring away from home – the last time was on July 9, when they beat Criciúma at Heriberto Hülse. Of the next three rounds, two will be away from Rio de Janeiro: the team will face Brusque on Saturday and Grêmio a week later.

On the other hand, Vasco has six games at home until the end of the championship, where they are undefeated in this Series B: they take Guarani, Náutico, Londrina, Novorizontino, Criciúma and Sampaio Corrêa in their domains. It is possible that at least one of these matches will be transferred to Maracanã.

Therefore, there are 18 points to be played at home. Doing an exercise in imagination: if Vasco wins the six games, it goes to 60 points, which has already been the cut of access in some editions of Series B (2020, 2018, 2013, 2007…). Judging by the performance of the clubs at the top of the table, however, everything indicates that 2022 will have one of the lowest cuts in recent years.

The Vasco delegation returns to Rio on Monday morning. The next commitment for Serie B is on Wednesday, when the team receives Guarani in São Januário, at 19:00 (Brasília time).

