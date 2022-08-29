With a brilliant assist from Richarlison, Kane scores two, makes Premier League history and gives Tottenham victory against Nottingham Forest

Kane scored two goals, but still missed a penalty in the second half; Tottenham touched the leaders

O tottenham achieved a great victory away from home against Nottingham Forestper 2 to 0this Sunday (28), for the 4th round of the Premier League. Both goals were scored by Kane, who became the third highest scorer in the competition’s history. The highlight was the second goal, which happened after a beautiful pass by Richarlison.

How was the match?

Acting with a high defensive line and with a lot of intensity, Nottingham Forest went all out against Tottenham in the first few minutes. The problem is that the owners of the house seem to have forgotten about the dangers of the counterattack.

In a Spurs play, Kulusevski started unmarked and served Kane. At the entrance of the area, the striker hit placed to make it 1 to 0 just five minutes into the first half.

From then on, Tottenham had opportunities to ‘kill’ the match, but missed clear scoring chances. Kane, at 12 and 17 minutes, and Son, at 15, could have set the score, but they didn’t put their foot in the form and sent the shots out. With more possession of the ball, Nottingham only started to scare in the 25th minute, but Lloris made a good save from outside the area.

In one of the most dangerous chances of the match, Gibbs-White, in the 41st minute, sent over Lloris’ goal.

Second time

Tottenham tried to keep the ball a little longer, but continued to suffer from the high markup and the imposition of Nottingham in the attacking field. Yates, in the 5th minute, had an excellent chance to equalize, but headed wide, practically from the penalty spot.

But, in the tenth minute, defender Cook cut a cross with his arm almost over the line. After reviewing the VAR, the referee awarded a penalty. In the charge, Kane hit hard, crossed, but Henderson flew in the right corner to make a great defense and set fire to the confrontation. In the next move, Williams, with a strong kick from the right side, almost didn’t equalize. The shot passed Lloris’ right crossbar.

Increasingly ahead, Nottingham began to suffer from Tottenham’s counterattack attempts and abused the free kicks. In one of the visitors’ escapes, Son had two chances to widen, but stopped in a defense by Henderson. Soon after, Kulusevski, in a new individual bid, finished wide.

Nottingham seemed to lose intensity and gave space to Tottenham, who did not kill the match by wasting clear chances to score. To give more offensive strength to the visiting team, Conte sent Sessegnon and Richarlison to the field, and saw the home team move three times in search of a tie.

Minutes after being on the field, Richarlison conceded a brilliant three-fingered pass to the head of Kane, who only headed into the back of the net and scored the second for the visitors against Nottingham Forest.

The Brazilian, by the way, started to be hunted on the field after making a joke with the ball on the side and receiving a hard hit. Nottingham, by the way, opened the toolbox throughout the match, as they received no less than six yellow cards throughout the match.

Delivered in the final stretch, the home team almost saw Richarlison score the third, but Henderson, who saved the team throughout the match, made another great save to stop Tottenham’s third. At the final whistle, party of the visitors, who go to the G-4 of the Premier League.

Championship status

Tottenham are now in 3rd place with 10 points. Nottingham are in 14th place with just four points.

It went well: Kane

Even missing a penalty, the English ace scored both goals in the match and became the third top scorer in Premier League history.

Sorry: Lingard

Even with Nottingham showing courage and offensive strength, Lingard participated little in the match. With no room to finish in the middle of Tottenham’s defense, the striker couldn’t be triggered by the creative men and practically didn’t scare Lloris.

Upcoming appointments

Nottingham Forest visit Manchester City, next Wednesday (31), at 15:30, for the Premier League. On the same day, at 15:45, Tottenham visit West Ham, for the same competition. Both matches will be broadcast live on ESPN on Star+.

Technical sheet: Nottingham Forest 0 x 2 Tottenham

Nottingham Forest: Henderson; Worrall, Cook (Awoniyi), McKenna; Williams, Yates (Kouyaté), O’Brien (Freuler), Toffolo; Johnson (Surridge), Gibbs-White and Lingard (Dennis). Coach: Steven David Cooper.

Tottenham: Lloris; Sanchez, Dier, Davies; Emerson, Hojberg, Bentancur (Spence), Perisic (Richarlison); Kulusevski (Bissouma), Son (Sessegnon) and Kane. Coach: Antonio Conte.