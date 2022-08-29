With CFK cornered, Kirchnerismo lives its darkest hour – and drags Argentina

“¡Borom bom bom, borom bom bom, la Recoleta es de Perón!”

Chanting the chorus above, with the characteristic excitement of the cheerleading squads at Bombonera, supporters of Cristina Fernández de Kirchner have been holding a noisy vigil at the door of the building where the current vice president of the country lives, in Recoleta, since the beginning of the week. They beat bass drums, chant battle cries and fire fireworks – some hit apartments in the neighborhood and terrorized residents.

On Saturday, protesters clashed with police officers called to dissipate the crowd. At least 12 people were injured, most of them agents of the public forces, in what the editorial secretary of La Nación called a “the darkest hour of Cristina Kirchner.”

The country has gone into political turmoil – once again – after the Public Ministry asked, last Monday, for 12 years in prison for CFK in the process in which the former president is accused of having led a corruption scheme in the years when who held the Presidency (2007-2015), succeeding her husband, Néstor Kirchner, who died in 2010.

The episodes in Argentina have obvious parallels with Brazil and highlight how personalist populism in politics – whether in the US or Argentina, on the left or the right – insists on sabotaging democracy and its institutions in favor of groups that do not accept the rule of law. match.

The prosecutor in the case against Cristina, Diego Luciani, also wants 5.3 billion pesos (the equivalent of R$200 million) to be returned to the public coffers, and that CFK be banned from holding public office. Another 12 people were denounced in the same process, including businessman Lázaro Báez, who was awarded contracts that did not require bidding.

According to the complaint, during their years in power, the Kirchners benefited Báez and other allied businessmen in exchange for favors and kickbacks.

One of the main evidences of corruption would be the Kirchners’ hotel ventures in Santa Cruz, Patagonia. Néstor was governor of the province and from there he projected himself nationally alongside his wife.

In 2007, in the last year of Néstor’s government, the couple opened the doors of the exclusive hotel Les Sauces, in the small town of El Calafate. Years later, the Kirchners opened two more hotels in the same region, in addition to building a summer residence nearby.

For the Public Ministry, the projects are strong evidence of illicit enrichment and money laundering. For example, one of the hotels reported that it was always full, despite witnesses reporting that there were no guests in most rooms. The friendly businessmen pay the daily rates as a way of passing on money to the Kirchners.

Báez was a modest bank clerk in Santa Cruz. In the years of Kirchner’s rule in the province, he began to prosper and became a tycoon in the public works business. Between 2003 and 2015, he won 80% of contracts for road construction and maintenance projects in the province.

A dozen other lawsuits have been filed against CFK, some of which are still ongoing. The complaint filed now is the first to go to trial. The process should drag on for several years, because, even if convicted, the vice president will certainly appeal to higher courts.

His line of defense has long been defined: everything is nothing more than a persecution led by prosecutors and judges loyal to his opponents, among them former president Mauricio Macri.

Shortly after the Public Ministry’s complaint was made public, Argentine diplomacy was mobilized to defend the vice president. On Wednesday, a group of presidents – all from the left – released a joint note of repudiation of the complaint. In addition to Alberto Fernández himself, the presidents of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, Luiz Arce, of Bolivia, and the newly sworn-in Gustavo Petro, of Colombia, signed the letter.

“We express our absolute repudiation of the unjustifiable judicial persecution that the current vice president Cristina Kirchner has suffered,” says the document. “The persecution aims to remove Cristina Fernández de Kirchner from public, political and electoral life, as well as to bury the values ​​and ideals she represents, with the ultimate goal of implementing a neoliberal model.”

(It is not known whether Chilean Gabriel Boric was invited, or whether he preferred to keep his distance and follow the diplomatic principle of not meddling in the internal affairs of other countries.)

The tone of the presidents’ letter was similar to another, issued by 14 Argentine ambassadors around the world – all politically nominated – supporting CFK and repudiating “categorically the media-judicial persecution to eliminate political opponents”.

According to the local press, it is something “unprecedented” to use official diplomacy to attack the Judiciary.

Yesterday, after the clashes between the protesters and the police, it was almost 11 pm when Cristina appeared at the door of her building to ask her supporters to leave the place, not without first speaking out against those who hate the “joy and love of the Peronists”. ”.

What will be the effect of the new crisis on the country’s battered finances?

There is still no clear answer, but with Cristina on the ropes, the new Minister of Economy, Sergio Massa, may suffer less from behind-the-scenes attacks from Kirchnerist friendly fire and gain political breadth to pursue his stabilization plan.

On Saturday night, while Cristina emulated Evita Perón by ingratiating herself with supporters in Recoleta, Massa had a “working dinner” with G7 ambassadors. Next month, the minister leaves for Washington, where he will hold meetings with representatives of the IMF and the Paris Club.

Argentina desperately needs to bolster its international reserves, which have been wiped out by currency interventions carried out in recent months in an attempt to avoid an even sharper devaluation of the peso and, in this way, alleviate the inflationary spiral.

Net reserves are around US$ 1 billion, a paltry amount and insufficient for the country to honor its foreign commitments. For no other reason, a growing list of goods began to have controlled imports.

Traditional power in the production of agricultural and mineral products, the country saw its exports decrease and it accumulates deficits in external accounts, among other reasons because of energy imports. The lack of electricity is obviously the result of years of tariff manipulation.

Borom bom bom, borom bom bom/when will Argentina get rid of Perón?

Giuliano Guandalini