Without Chay and Cipriano, Cruzeiro defines related to catch Sampaio Corra

photo: Gustavo Aleixo/Cruzeiro

Pezzolano listed 22 players for the match against Sampaio Corra

Coach Paulo Pezzolano defined the 22 players listed for Cruzeiro’s match against Sampaio Corra, this Tuesday (30), at 7 pm, at Castelo Stadium, in So Lus, for the 27th round of Serie B of the Brazilian Championship. Free from suspension, midfielder Chay was left out of the list, as was left-back Marquinhos Cipriano.

Chay was Cruzeiro’s starter for four straight games. In the last round, in the 4-0 victory over Nutico, at Independência, he was suspended for the third yellow card. Despite the expectation of a return, the midfielder was out due to the technical option of Pezzolano.

The main novelty in So Luiz is the presence of Paulo Pezzolano on the bench. Expelled in the 2-2 draw with Grmio, the Uruguayan was suspended in the game against Nutico. The coach is released due to the suspension effect obtained by Cruzeiro last week.

Cruzeiro leads the Brazilian Serie B, with 57 points – 10 more than Bahia and 19 ahead of Londrina, the first team outside the G4. J Sampaio Corra was in 10th place, with 34.

Cruise related

goalkeepers: Rafael Cabral and Gabriel Mesquita

Sides: Geovane Jesus, Matheus Bidu and Wesley Gasolina

Defenders: Eduardo Brock, Lucas Oliveira and Z Ivaldo

Midfielders: Daniel Jr., Filipe Machado, Leo Pais, Neto Moura, Pablo Siles, Pedro Castro and Willian Oliveira

Attackers: Bruno Rodrigues, Edu, Jaj, Lincoln, Luvannor, Rafa Silva and Rodolfo

