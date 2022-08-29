Wonder Woman will have an action scene in Shazam! Fury of the Gods, says rumor

Gal Gadot

With its premiere delayed to evade the competition of Avatar: The Water Way, post-production on Shazam! Fury of the Gods follows with more time for refinement and visual effects.

One of the news about the film is a rumor published by DCU Direct, which states that Gal Gadot’s Wonder Woman will have an important role in the plot, with the right to an action scene.

“I can say that she has a significant role in the film, including at least one action scene,” says the portal insider.

The Fury of the Gods begins

Shazam! Wrath of the Gods is a sequel to the 2019 film, and follows the adventures of boy Billy Batson, able to transform into a superhero with ancient powers by saying a magic word.

The new film has Billy working as a hero alongside his adoptive family, now to stop three ancestral sisters who wish to stop the power of Shazam.

The cast of Shazam! Wrath of the Gods stars Zachary Levi, Asher Angel, Jack Dylan Grazer, Grace Fulton, Rachel Zegler, Lucy Liu and Helen Mirren. David F. Sandberg returns to direct the new film.

Shazam! Wrath of the Gods opens in theaters on March 16, 2023.

