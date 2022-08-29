Xbox Series S Portable Display Now Available Globally

Let’s enjoy!

That’s right, the famous Xbox Series S portable display, the xScreen, is now available globallyand you can buy it right now.

You can go to the UPspec Gaming website and buy the Xbox Series S portable screen, which promises to turn the console into a portable, for US$250, somewhere between BRL 1260. It’s worth remembering that the portable display has proven to be a big hit, with even big Xbox personalities sharing the product. Check out:

