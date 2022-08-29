Xiaomi 13 Ultra to be launched in the global market, says company CEO

Xiaomi launched at the beginning of last month the Xiaomi 12S Ultra, the latest top-of-the-line model from the Chinese giant, but it ended up not reaching the global market, being limited to China. Apparently, its successor, the long-awaited Xiaomi 13 Ultra, may have a much broader launch plan, at least that’s what Lei Jun, Xiaomi’s CEO, says on Twitter.

In a message shared on his Twitter, Lei Jun, CEO of Xiaomi, spoke about the company’s plans to launch the Xiaomi 13 Ultra in the global market. The next version of the Ultra line will be available in global markets!

Generally, Xiaomi releases one or two Ultra models a year: one being the model being a standard top-of-the-line and the other being a “top-of-the-line killer” under the Redmi label. The Xiaomi 13 Ultra should be formally presented between November and December. At the moment, there are no previews about the characteristics of the Xiaomi 13 Ultra, but it should be equipped with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor. This chip should come with a quadruple array architecture in 1 + 2 + 2 + 3 configuration. According to rumors, the product should combine a powerful Cortex X3 core (Makalu-Elp), two Cortex A720 cores (Makalu), two Cortex A710 cores (Matterhorn) and three Cortex A510 cores (Klein-R1). In conjunction with the Xiaomi 13 Ultra, Xiaomi will release the standard Xiaomi 13. According to an insider called Digital Chat Station, the upcoming Xiaomi 13 will have a flat screen, similar to what we saw on the Xiaomi Mi 9.

