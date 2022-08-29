Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro: 5G cell phone costs less than R$1,000 on AliExpress

AliExpress has lowered the price of Xiaomi’s Poco M4 Pro cell phone by 31%. Discounts can reach R$ 560, with the most basic version of the device starting at R$ 922.13, including free shipping.

The device runs the MediaTek Dimensity 810 chip, and is available with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage.

The Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro has a 6.6-inch screen, which delivers a variable refresh rate of 90 Hz and a touch sampling rate of 240 Hz – which promise greater fluidity in videos, games and screen transitions. In addition, the device supports DCI-P3 to deliver cinematic-looking images.

The device also features dual speakers – to offer a better sound experience –, a side fingerprint reader, in addition to a linear motor system to improve the vibration experience when touching the screen. The battery is 5000 mAh, compatible with 33 W turbo charging, with Xiaomi promising that the device is 100% charged in just 59 minutes.

In terms of cameras, the device comes with a main sensor of 50 megapixels, as well as an 8 MP wide-angle with 119º aperture. The front camera is 16 megapixels.

In addition to 5G connectivity, the device has NFC and Bluetooth 5.1.

At the time of writing this article, Xiaomi’s cell phone is priced between R$922.13 and R$1,249.46, depending on the color and accessories included.

As it is a promotional action, the values ​​informed here may change – up or down – due to variations in the dollar exchange rate. The product is imported with free shipping to Brazil, however, it can be taxed by the customs of the Federal Revenue.

