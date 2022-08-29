Your home can get smarter for $200, but is it worth it?

Dimítria Coutinho/Portal iG Smart universal control, from Positivo

Smart devices are becoming more and more popular and, today, with around R$200 it is already possible to make your home a little automated. Universal controls, speakers, plugs, lamps and smart locks are some of the most affordable devices to equip a home.

I tested a smart lamp and a smart universal control, both from Positivo, and I’ll tell you what I think of each one in the following lines.

smart lamp



The model I tested was the Positivo Smart Wi-Fi RGB+ Lamp, which comes in different colors and costs about R$110. The lamp can be connected to the cell phone through the brand’s application, making use of Wi-Fi.

Dimítria Coutinho/Portal iG Smart lamp can be used in many colors

Through the app, it is possible to control all aspects of the lighting, which makes the experience quite interesting. Check out some of the actions available:

Choose the color of the lighting;

Set the brightness of the lamp;

Choose ready-made lighting effects, such as reading, work or party mode;

Add routines such as “turn on the lamp every day at 7 am”;

Choose a song and configure the lamp to change color in time with the song, creating a real party.

In addition, it is also possible to control the lamp by voice. On my Android phone, the Google Assistant connects to the Positivo app, allowing voice commands to control the lighting, such as “Ok Google, turn the light on” or “Ok Google, dim the light.” If you have a Google or Amazon smart speaker, you can also connect the lamp so that it responds to the device, on voice commands given to the Google Assistant or Alexa.

Despite the lamp finding it difficult to connect to Wi-Fi if it is far from the router, I really enjoyed the experience with the device. For those who want to leave their home automated at little expense, lighting is a good first step, as the lamps are easy to control, do not require other devices, and can only be used with a cell phone, and are one of the cheapest options within smart home lines.

In addition to the Positivo model, it is possible to find options from different brands – with different characteristics – for prices from R$ 50.

Universal remote control

The other device I tested was the Smart Control Universal, also from Positivo, which costs around R$120. This time, I didn’t find the experience so interesting as to make up for the value.

Dimítria Coutinho/Portal iG Smart universal control is small

In practice, what the universal control does is concentrate several remote controls in a single device. By connecting the devices to the universal control, all of them can be controlled by the cell phone.

TVs, speakers and air conditioners can be paired with the universal control. From this, it is possible that the commands are made by the cell phone, including using the voice and defining routines, as in the case of the light bulb. It is possible, for example, to turn on the air conditioning without being at home, through the app, or to program the TV to be turned on every day at a certain time.

As the idea is to concentrate several controls in one, the universal remote control is only worthwhile for those who have many devices to be connected. In my case, the tests were done with the TV only, since I don’t have air conditioning or speakers, so the experience didn’t pay off.

The only advantage was controlling the device through the cell phone, but this can now be done directly in the case of some models of televisions, such as those from Samsung or those with a Roku system, without needing an extra device.

Unlike smart lamps, the universal remote control does not seem to me to be a good option for those who want to start making the house more automated, but for those who already have several appliances that can be controlled remotely. Still in this case, it might be more interesting to go straight to a more sophisticated device, such as a smart speaker, which also controls the rest of the house, but also brings other features.