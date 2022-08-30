10 Perfect Directors for the MCU Daredevil According to Reddit

O Marvel Cinematic Universe is proving to be a huge hitmaker, thanks to genius filmmakers who turn Marvel comics stories into great movies, like Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

But while the franchise already has excellent directors such as Sam Raimi, James Gunn and Taika Waititi, Reddit fans think that many other filmmakers could work in the “hits factory” at Marvel Studios, for example by rebooting Demolisher.

See the top 10:

1. Zack Snyder

One of the most acclaimed directors today, Zack Snyder could not be left out of this list, and of course after his work at Justice League from DC, he’s become a favorite of Reddit users for giving a fresh take on Daredevil.

2. Quentin Tarantino

This content cannot be displayed in your browser.

Known for his most violent action films, Quentin Tarantino is also being touted as a good option for the Daredevil MCU movie, despite his having a more violent style than most franchise productions, for the simple fact that he is brilliant.

3. Christopher Nolan





This content cannot be displayed in your browser.

Christian Bale and Christopher Nolan behind the scenes of the Dark Knight trilogy (Disclosure / DC)

The choice of Christopher Nolan as a strong candidate to direct a Daredevil movie at Marvel is not difficult to understand, with the great references of the filmmaker, who helmed one of DC’s most successful franchises, Batman the dark knight.

4. Chad Stahelski

This content cannot be displayed in your browser.

Another director whose credentials speak for him, Chad Stahelski would definitely do an excellent job on the Daredevil movie in the MCU, according to Reddit users, after what he’s done in the franchise. John Wickinitially in partnership with David Leitch, and later alone.

5. Frank Miller

This content cannot be displayed in your browser.

Best known for his talent as a comic book writer as Daredevil, Frank Miller was singled out thanks to some work as a filmmaker, in which he directed in partnership with other more experienced directors, as in the adaptations of his graphic novels of Sin City which he directed with two filmmakers named on that list: Robert Rodríguez and Quentin Tarantino.

6. Jon Favreau

This content cannot be displayed in your browser.

We know that Jon Favreau is already part of the MCU as both an actor and a film director Iron Manbut he stood out as a very good candidate to direct a Daredevil reboot, as he previously played Matt Murdock’s best friend and legal partner Foggy Nelson in the 2003 film.

He has already shown himself to be very capable of directing a good film in the franchise starring Robert Downey Jr.

7. Steven S. DeKnight

This content cannot be displayed in your browser.

Best known for his work on television, Steven S. DeKnight was the showrunner of the Netflix series Daredevil, which makes some Reddit users think he’s entirely suited to directing a Daredevil movie.

8. Nicolas Winding Refn

This content cannot be displayed in your browser.

The style of Nicolas Winding Refn, known for directing ultra-violent crime films such as drive, convinced Reddit user that he could be a great director choice for a Daredevil reboot.

9. Robert Rodriguez

This content cannot be displayed in your browser.

the director of Alita: Battle AngelRobert Rodriguez is one of the perfect candidates to direct a Daredevil movie in the MCU, thanks to his ability to make spectacular action movies on modest budgets.

The filmmaker is still the all-purpose type, being known as a “one-man film crew” as he often acts as his own editor, filmmaker, music composer, camera operator, production designer, and film supervisor. VFX.

10. Joe Carnahan

This content cannot be displayed in your browser.

The last name on that list is Joe Carnahan, known for directing big action movies like Kill or Die, The Last Stand and Bad Boys Forever, among others, films that convinced some Reddit users that he would do very well in the direction of a new Daredevil.

What did you think? follow @siteepipoca on Instagram to see more and leave your comment by clicking here.