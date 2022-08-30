10 war movies on Netflix – Tecnoblog

At best deals,

A cinematographic genre much explored in cinema, war films often mix the action of battles with the dramatic moments lived behind the trenches. For those who are fans of these productions, we list 10 war movies that are on Netflix and that depict confrontations and epic stories. Check out!

1. Sand Castle

Based on the true story of Chris Roessner, writer of the feature, Sandcastle is set in the Iraq War. Its plot follows a soldier and the battalion he is a part of, as they are assigned to fix the water supply in a village that has angry and hostile inhabitants towards American soldiers.

Direction: Fernando Coimbra

Year: 2017

Cast: Nicholas Hoult and Henry Cavill

2. War Machine

Inspired by a non-fiction book, War Machine is a political comedy starring Brad Pitt. In his story, a very convinced general, but decorated on the battlefields, leads a group of soldiers who intend to win the war in Afghanistan and bet on a different tactic to do so.

Direction: David Michod

Year: 2017

Cast: Brad Pitt and Topher Grace

3. American Sniper

Inspired by the biography of sniper Chris Kyle, American Sniper was nominated for the 2015 Oscar for best picture. Its plot revolves around an extremely lethal soldier, responsible for protecting his comrades in the Iraq war, but who in his personal life suffered from the consequences of his actions.

Direction: Clint Eastwood

Year: 2014

Cast: Bradley Cooper and Sienna Miller

4. Dunkirk

Winner of the 2018 Oscar for best editing, Dunkirk is inspired by real events. The film is based on the story that took place on a beach of the same name, when in 1940 British, Belgian and French forces were surrounded by the Germans, in desperate need of help to evacuate.

Direction: Christopher Nolan

Year: 2017

Cast: Fionn Whitehead, Tom Hardy and Harry Styles

5. Road 47

It also has Brazilian production among Netflix’s war movies! Estrada 47 follows in the footsteps of five Brazilian soldiers sent to fight in World War II. Unprepared, they get lost from the battalion in the middle of the war, but they discover a chance to redeem themselves from desertion.

Direction: Vicente Ferraz

Year: 2013

Cast: Daniel de Oliveira and Francisco Gaspar

6. Blood Detachment

Starring Chadwick Boseman (posthumously awarded New York Film Critics Circle), Detachment Blood is set years after the Vietnam War, interspersing current scenes with memories of the time. In the film, a group of veteran soldiers return to the place where they fought to look for a hidden treasure and the body of their former leader.

Direction: Spike Lee

Year: 2020

Cast: Chadwick Boseman, Jonathan Majors and Delroy Lindo

7. Saving Private Ryan

Winner of five Oscars, Saving Private Ryan is a landmark war film. The film follows eight soldiers who have a difficult mission: to rescue a comrade in Normandy so he can return home after his three brothers have died in battle.

Direction: Steven Spielberg

Year: 1998

Cast: Tom Hanks, Matt Damon and Vin Diesel

8. Honor and Loyalty

Italian production, Honor and Loyalty takes place during the Second World War. The film is told from the point of view of a German soldier, extremely devoted to his country, but who during the war begins to question himself about the choices he made and what he is defending.

Direction: Alessandro Pepe

Year: 2016

Cast: Leone Frisa

9. Jadotville

Set in the early 1960s, Jadotville is inspired by a true story. In its plot, a small group of Irish soldiers is sent on a peace mission to Congo. Attacked by thousands of local mercenaries, they are forced to fight, despite having no experience and being numerically inferior.

Direction: Richie Smyth

Year: 2016

Cast: Jamie Dornan and Mark Strong

10. Beasts of No Nation

Based on a book of the same name, Beasts of No Nation is an original feature from the platform that had its premiere at the Venice Film Festival. Its plot follows Agu, a little African boy who sees his family killed during a civil war in his country. Captured and adopted by the guerrillas, he is trained to be like them.

Direction: Cary Fukunaga

Year: 2015

Cast: Abraham Attah and Idris Elba

Did you like this list of war movies on Netflix? Now it’s time to get on the couch and play!