11-year-old boy takes two Neymar figurines in one package, among them the ‘legendary’; VIDEO | Santos and Region

An 11 year old boy found two figurines of Neymar Jr. from the album of the World Cup in Qatarone of which is ‘legendary’ golden, in the same package. To g1the student João Pedro Lourenço said, this Tuesday (30), that the ‘great luck’ was taken the second time he went to a newsstand to buy the stickers (see video above).
The ‘awarded’ package was found in São Vicente, on the coast of São Paulo. As previously reported, the ‘impossible’ figurine of shirt 10 of the Brazilian team is sold on the internet for values that reach R$ 9 thousand.
“I was very happy and moved. And that’s not just because Neymar’s ‘legendary’ came, but also his ‘normal'”, said João Pedro Lourenço.
11-year-old boy found ‘award-winning package’ with two Neymar Jr. on the coast of SP — Photo: Personal Archive
With the ‘impossible’ sticker, but without the album
According to the boy’s mother, real estate agent Elizângela Lourenço, 44, although the figurine that is the object of desire of many collectors has already been found, the collection has been made without the album.
“We bought the ‘combo’ that came with 80 packs online, but the album still hasn’t arrived. Besides, as this amount of stickers wouldn’t be enough to complete it, we decided to buy them separately”, he adds.
At just 11 years old, João Pedro collects World Cup albums for the second time. “We completed it in 2018 and we will complete this one as well. It’s one of my favorite hobbies“.