15 movies based on true stories to see on Prime Video – Tecnoblog

Whether for the shock they cause, for their bombastic plot or, in some cases, even for their beauty, it’s hard to believe that some stories portrayed in the movies are inspired by real events. For those who like plots like this, we selected 15 must-see movies that are, in fact, based on true stories and are available for Prime Video subscribers to watch from the comfort of home. Check out our suggestions and start your marathon!

The Price of Truth (Image: Disclosure / Prime Video)

1. The Scandal

Nominated for Golden Globe, BAFTA and Oscar in the categories of best actress (Charlize Theron) and best supporting actress (Margot Robbie), Scandal has a screenplay by Charles Randolph. Highlighting one of the biggest scandals in the American television industry, the film revolves around a group of journalists who come to the public to denounce the then CEO of Fow News, Roger Ailes, of sexual harassment.

Direction: Jay Roach

Jay Roach Year: 2019

2019 Cast: Charlize Theron, Margot Robbie and Nicole Kidman

2. The Price of Truth

Based on an article by New York Times, The Price of Truth was starred and produced by Mark Ruffalo. The film follows in the footsteps of an environmental lawyer used to defending large corporations when he is approached by a farmer who accuses industry giant DuPont for the death of his cows. Interested in the story, the lawyer then proceeds to investigate what happened and discovers that there is a heinous crime behind it, which involves the poisoning of the entire local population.

Direction: Todd Haynes

Todd Haynes Year: 2019

2019 Cast: Mark Ruffalo, Anne Hathaway and Tim Robbins

3. The Battle of Currents

A production that portrays the rivalry between George Westinghouse and Thomas Edison, The Battle of the Currents is set in the late 19th century. In the plot, after inventing the electric light bulb, Thomas Edison begins a campaign to distribute electricity across the US through direct current. Standing in his way, however, is entrepreneur Westinghouse, who sets out to prove that his AC technology is more effective.

Direction: Alfonso Gomez-Rejon

Alfonso Gomez-Rejon Year: 2017

2017 Cast: Benedict Cumberbatch, Michael Shannon and Tom Holland

4. Green Book: The Guide

Released at the Toronto Film Festival, Green Book: The Guide took home the statuettes for Best Picture, Best Original Screenplay and Best Supporting Actor (Mahershala Ali) at the 2019 Oscars. In the title, we follow a black jazz pianist who during the decade 60 embarks on a tour of the southern US, and for that, he hires a bully as his bodyguard and driver. Together, they embark on a troubled journey, but one that brings them closer and makes them understand each other’s lives better.

Direction: Peter Farrelly

Peter Farrelly Year: 2018

2018 Cast: Viggo Mortensen, Mahershala Ali and Linda Cardellini

5. The Girl Who Killed Her Parents + The Boy Who Killed My Parents

Films that portray one of the country’s most famous homicides, The Girl Who Killed My Parents and The Boy Who Killed My Parents are two feature films about the murder of the couple Manfred and Marísia Richthofen. Released together and directly on Prime Video, they show, respectively, the story told during the trial of the case by Daniel Cravinhos, Suzane’s boyfriend, and the girl herself, daughter of the victims.

Direction: Mauricio Eça

Mauricio Eça Year: 2021

2021 Cast: Carla Diaz and Leonardo Bittencourt

6. The True Story

Released at the Sundace Film Festival, The True Story is an adaptation of the book of the same name. In the film, we accompany a journalist from New York Times who, shortly after being fired, discovers that an FBI list assassin has been captured after spending weeks in hiding posing as him. Intrigued by the situation, he visits the criminal in jail and discovers that the prisoner only wants to tell him his true story.

Direction: Rupert Gold

Rupert Gold Year: 2015

2015 Cast: Jonah Hill, James Franco and Felicity Jones

7. Official Secrets

A feature that couldn’t be missing from a list of true story films to see on Prime Video, Official Secrets was also released at the Sundance Film Festival. The production takes place in 2003 and tells the story of Katharine Gun, a translator who had access to documents from the National Security Agency that revealed secrets about the invasion of Iraq. Outraged by the situation, she violates the code and leaks the documents to the press, causing an international scandal that could land her in jail.

Direction: Gavin Hood

Gavin Hood Year: 2019

2019 Cast: Keira Knightley and Matt Smith

8. The Quest for Justice

Title that portrays the case that became known as the Scottsboro Boys, The Quest for Justice is set in the 1930s. The plot features a successful New York lawyer and the nine black teenagers he decides to defend in the US South. , after the boys are accused of rape by two white women and given a fully biased trial.

Direction: Terry Green

Terry Green Year: 2006

2006 Cast: Timothy Hutton, Leelee Sobieski and David Strathairn

9. Until the Last Man

War film directed by Mel Gibson, Even The Last Man stars Andrew Garfield. Set in the middle of World War II, the feature film, based on facts, tells the story of Desmond Doss, a young religious and pacifist who enlists as a combat doctor in the army. Even though he refuses to carry a weapon and is disowned by his colleagues, he is sent to the Battle of Okinawa, where his only objective is to save lives.

Direction: Mel Gibson

Mel Gibson Year: 2016

2016 Cast: Andrew Garfield, Sam Worthington and Luke Bracey

10. Master’s Play

Set in 1983 Amsterdam, Master’s Play features Anthony Hopkins in its cast. The feature film follows a group of five Dutch friends who, after a successful robbery, decide to kidnap a millionaire, owner of one of the most famous breweries in the world. The plan, at first, works, but the police investigations and the group’s unpreparedness soon send the situation out of control.

Direction: Daniel Alfredson

Daniel Alfredson Year: 2015

2015 Cast: Anthony Hopkins, Jemima West and Jim Sturgess

11. The Big Bet

Winner of Best Adapted Screenplay at the 2016 Oscars and nominated for four other categories of the award, including Best Picture, The Big Short is based on a book of the same name. The title shows the trajectory traced by a group of four men who foresaw the 2007-2008 financial crisis and decided to bet against the market.

Direction: Adam McKay

Adam McKay Year: 2015

2015 Cast: Christian Bale, Steve Carell, Ryan Gosling and Brad Pitt

12. The Tender Bar

Amazon Prime Video original film, The Tender Bar is based on the true story of writer and journalist JR Moehringer. The plot follows the boy’s childhood and youth, shortly after he moved to his grandfather’s house on Long Island. In the new environment, he finds in his uncle the father figure he never had and uses the stories of the regulars of the bar that the man manages to venture into the world of writing.

Direction: George Clooney

George Clooney Year: 2021

2021 Cast: Ben Affleck, Christopher Lloyd and Lily Rabe

Drama based on food writer Nigel Slate’s memoir, Toast: The Story of a Hungry Child is set during the 1960’s. , at home, his mother did not know how to cook. Everything changes, however, with the death of the mother figure and the arrival of a full-time maid who starts to catch the attention of his father and start a real cooking competition with the boy.

Direction: SJ Clarkson

SJ Clarkson Year: 2011

2011 Cast: Helena Bonham Carter and Freddie Highmore

14. The Angel of Auschwitz

Historical drama, The Angel of Auschwitz tells the story of Polish midwife Stanisława Leszczyńska. In the plot, when she was taken prisoner in the Auschwitz concentration camp, during World War II, and summoned to work alongside Josef Mengele, an officer and doctor responsible for carrying out sadistic experiments on pregnant women and babies, Stanisława begins to change destiny. of some patients, helping and saving as many lives as possible.

Direction: Terry Lee Coker

Terry Lee Coker Year: 2019

2019 Cast: Noeleen Comiskey and Steven Bush

15. Dear Boy

Starring Steve Carell and Timothée Chalamet, Dear Boy is based on the memoirs of both protagonists of the plot. The film tells the story of David, a journalist who watches his young son Nick succumb to methamphetamine use. Desperate to help him recover, he seeks to understand what happened to the boy, at the same time as he begins to study the effects of this type of addiction.

Direction: Felix Van Groeningen

Felix Van Groeningen Year: 2018

2018 Cast: Steve Carell and Timothée Chalamet

What about you, do you recommend other fact-based movies that are available on Prime Video? Share your favorites with us!

The streaming catalog was consulted on 04/06/2022.