5 most anticipated movies of the second half of 2022

So far, 2022 has had several films that have been hugely successful in theaters and on streaming platforms. streaming. The second half of the year also promises sequels and new features to positively surprise the public. Even the list has several genres.

At the beginning of September, the live-action Pinocchio, a great Disney classic, is released. Another big one is Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Many are waiting to see the sequel without one of the most important characters in the film’s history: T’Challa, who was played by Chadwick Boseman.

1. Pinocchio (09/08)

live action Pinocchio (Photograph: Playback / Disney+ )

Anyone who likes Disney animations can get excited about the studio’s new live-action! Pinocchio, a great classic, is an adaptation of the book by Italian writer Carlo Collodi. The film tells the story of the wooden puppet, who embarks on an adventure to become a real boy. The film will be released exclusively on Disney+ streaming.​

In the film, Tom Hanks plays Gepetto, Pinocchio is voiced by Benjamin Evan Ainsworth and Jiminy Cricket is played by Joseph Gordon-Levitt. Also in the cast are Cynthia Erivo (Blue Fairy), Luke Evans (Barker the Coachman), Keegan-Michael Key (Honest John) and Lorraine Bracco (Sofia the Seagull). The production is directed by Robert Zemeckis, responsible for Back to the future. The original 1940s animation is also available on Disney+.

2. Abracadabra 2 (09/30)

Abracadabra 2 (Photograph: Playback / Disney+ )

The sequel to the great 90’s Halloween classic gets a sequel after almost 30 years! In Abracadabra 2, the Sanderson sisters, played by Sarah Jessica Parker, Bette Midler and Kathy Najimy, are back. The feature, originally called Hocus Pocus 2, arrives exclusively on the streaming from Disney+ and shows the sisters seeking revenge after being resurrected by three high school teenagers. The cast also includes Whitney Peak, Lilia Buckingham, Belissa Escobedo, Doug Jones, Tony Hale, Sam Richardson, among others.

3. Black Adam (10/20)

black adam (Photograph: Reproduction / Warner Bros. pictures )

Black Adam is one of the great DC Comics debuts for that year. The anti-hero, enemy of Shazam, is played by actor Dwayne Johnson, “The Rock”. The film shows the origin of Black Adam and how he gained his powers 5,000 years ago. In addition, we can see the beginnings of the Justice Society of America, a team of superheroes formed by Hawkman, Doctor Fate, Cyclone and Atamo Crusher. The cast includes Aldis Hodge, Sarah Shahi, Pierce Brosnan, Noah Centineo and Marwan Kenzari.

4. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (11/10)

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (Photograph: Disclosure / Marvel Studios )

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever continues the story of Wakanda. Produced by Kevin Feige, it shows the country suffering from external threats after the death of King T’Challa. In the film, a new character is introduced: Namor, the undersea prince of Marvel, and shows him the submerged kingdom of Atlantis. In the production there is a tribute to actor Chadwick Boseman, who died in August 2020, and played the character T’Challa. The first teaser of the film was successful and entered the list of most watched trailers in the history of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

5. Avatar: The Way of Water (12/15)

Avatar: The Way of Water (Photograph: Disclosure / Entertainment Weekly )

After 13 years of waiting, the film finally got a sequel. Directed by James Cameron, the production is full of special effects and shows the couple Jake Sully (Sam Worthington) and Neytiri (Zoe Saldana), 10 years after the first battle of Pandora, building their family.

However, new threats arise and they must fight alongside other beings to protect the family. The first movie had the highest grossing of all time, with a gross of 2.8 billion dollars. The launch of the trailer for Avatar 2, meanwhile, also had a big impact, with 148 million views in just 24 hours.

*By Andréa Melo

