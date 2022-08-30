8 movies and series about journalism to watch on streams – Tecnoblog

At best deals,

no tail tied

A profession that, in addition to generating a lot of curiosity, is also usually linked to great real-life stories, journalism is the background of many plots in cinema and TV. For those interested in this area and its backstage, we list 8 movies and series about journalism which can be viewed on Netflix, Prime Video, Paramount+, Apple TV+ and HBO Max platforms. Check out our selection and have fun!

The Morning Show (Image: Disclosure / Apple TV+)

Journalism movies and series [streamings]

On Apple TV+

1. The Morning Show [série]

Based on a book, The Morning Show has already been renewed for a second season. The series takes place behind the scenes of a popular news show, which faces a crisis when one of its anchors is accused of sexual misconduct. In this scenario, Alex, her show partner, has to deal with her departure and the arrival of a young reporter who seems to be on the way to replace her.

Creation: Jay Carson

Jay Carson Year: 2019 – current

2019 – current Episodes: 10 (1 season)

10 (1 season) Cast: Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon and Steve Carell

Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon and Steve Carell Link on Apple TV+

On HBO Max

2. The Newsroom [série]

Emmy and Golden Globe nominee, The Newsroom is a drama set on a cable news channel. In the plot, the presenter of his main program loses control during an interview, and, after a forced vacation, he has to live with the arrival of a new producer on the show and the guidelines that she wants to implement.

Creation: Aaron Sorkin

Aaron Sorkin Year: 2012 – 2014

2012 – 2014 Episodes: 25 (3 seasons)

25 (3 seasons) Cast: Jeff Daniels and Emily Mortimer

Jeff Daniels and Emily Mortimer Link on HBO Max

Series and movies about journalism on Netflix

3. The Bold Type [série]

Inspired by the story of Joanna Coles, former editor-in-chief of Cosmopolitan, The Bold Type is a dramatic comedy that shows the difficulties and pleasures that three best friends find in life and in their professions. They work at the renowned women’s magazine Scarlet, where Jane is a copywriter, Kat handles social media and Sutton is a production assistant.

Creation: Sarah Watson

Sarah Watson Year: 2017 – current

2017 – current Episodes: 46 (4 seasons)

46 (4 seasons) Cast: Katie Stevens, Aisha Dee, and Meghann Fahy

Katie Stevens, Aisha Dee, and Meghann Fahy Link on Netflix

4. Great News [série]

Sitcom co-produced by Tina Fey, great news was canceled after its second season. The series revolves around a TV producer who is desperate when she finds out that her mother got an internship at the channel she works for. The partnership that had everything to go wrong, however, gradually proves to be a great boost for her career.

Creation: Tracey Wigfield

Tracey Wigfield Year: 2017 – 2018

2017 – 2018 Episodes: 23 (2 seasons)

23 (2 seasons) Cast: Fight Heelan and Andrea Martin

Fight Heelan and Andrea Martin Link on Netflix

5. Blood, Camera, Action [série]

Realistic production that could not be missing in a list of films and series about journalism in streaming, Blood, Camera, Action is a documentary series. The title follows in the footsteps of three cameramen who work chasing strong events during the night of Los Angeles in order to record the best stories and sell them to TV stations.

Direction: Jeff Daniels

Jeff Daniels Year: 2017

2017 Episodes: 8 (1 season)

8 (1 season) Cast: Howard Raishbrook, Austin Raishbrook and Zak Holman

Howard Raishbrook, Austin Raishbrook and Zak Holman Link on Netflix

Paramount+

6. Spotlight: Secrets Revealed [filme]

Based on a true story, spotlight It won the Oscars for Best Picture and Best Original Screenplay. The feature film recreates an investigation by journalists from The Boston Globe, which resulted in the Pulitzer Prize-winning story that exposed pedophilia and sexual abuse cases committed by some members of the Boston Catholic Church.

Direction: Tom McCarthy

Tom McCarthy Year: 2015

2015 Cast: Mark Ruffalo, Michael Keaton and Rachel McAdams

Mark Ruffalo, Michael Keaton and Rachel McAdams Link in Paramount+

Journalism series and films on Prime Video

7. The True Story [filme]

Another feature film inspired by a true story, The True Story was released at the Sundance Film Festival. In the plot, we follow Michael Finkel, a journalist who, looking to rebuild his career, embraces a dangerous opportunity. He decides to do a big story on the story of Christian Longo, a murderer who spent years on the run in Mexico using Michael’s identity.

8. The Scandal [filme]

Nominated and awarded at various industry events, the scandal It’s another movie based on a true story. The title follows in the footsteps of a presenter who, after suing Fox News CEO Roger Ailes for sexual harassment, inspires other victims, including an experienced and a novice journalist at the network, to also tell their stories.

And you, do you know other series and movies about journalism to watch on streams? Share your referrals with us!

The platform catalog was consulted on 08/12/2021.