A mega festival is coming that takes you back to the time of the famous writer – NiT

It takes place between the 9th and 18th of September. You’ll be able to recreate your favorite characters in British Regency-era costumes.

In 1813, British writer Jane Austen launched the book “Pride and Prejudice”, at a time when women could hardly even dream of writing. Even so, they were still dreamers, as is the case with Elizabeth Bennet, a low-class girl and protagonist of this classic, who falls in love with Darcy, a rich man who comes from a completely different world.

Two centuries later, Austen’s legacy is still very much alive and the work continues to be present on the shelves of libraries and bookstores in all corners of the world, being part of those endless lists of books to read before you die. That’s if you like a good dose of romance set in the 19th century.

Many of the bestselling books have been adapted into movies, as have the classics. “Emma” and “Persuasion”. The latter premiered in July on Netflix, with Dakota Johnson, Cosmo Jarvis, Henry Golding and Richard E. Grant in the main roles and, like the homonymous book — which was the author’s last completed work and published posthumously — the narrative follows Anne Elliot who, after eight years of being persuaded not to marry a man of humble origins, meets him again and leaves open the possibility of giving true love a second chance.

Whether you like or hate this literary genre, there is something that is impossible to refute: in the world of renowned literature, Jane Austen explored the frontiers of the British novel and managed to become an influential figure, standing out among her contemporaries, even if the she did it anonymously until her death in 1817. In the 21st century, few people do not know the name of this writer, who even deserves a festival in her honor.

If you’re one of those readers who has all of Jane Austen’s books tucked away on their bookshelf — even if they’re just collecting dust — you’ll be glad to know that the biggest event in the world dedicated to the British writer is already set and is about to begin.

Between the 9th and 18th of September, the city of Bath, in England, will go back in time and the streets will be filled with fans of the author’s work dressed up, with looks inspired by classic characters such as Mr. Darcy, Elizabeth Bennett, Emma, ​​Fanny Price and Marianne Dashwood.

The 21st edition of the Jane Austen Festival, which takes place in the city where he lived, officially opens with a huge parade with period costumes, which has even entered the Guinness Book of Records for bringing together “the largest number of people dressed in clothing from the era of British Regency”. However, this year’s highlight is the festival’s dance, scheduled for Saturday, September 10th.

The event also features musicals, a series of theatrical shows and even gastronomic events, where it is possible to taste some of the typical delicacies of the time. Everyone can watch the parades, but some shows are paid, such as workshops and theater sessions. You can check prices onlineas well as the complete schedule.

how to get there

If you’re a fan of Jane Austen’s works and don’t want to miss this festival, pack your bags for a 10-day trip to make the most of the event. If you depart from Lisbon, you will find tickets to and from the airport in Heathrow, London, from 190€ during the festival days.

When arriving in the English capital, just take the train from Heathrow Express which will take you to Bath in just over two hours. Once you arrive in the city, you’ll soon feel like you’ve traveled back in time, thanks to the flood of people dressed in British Regency-era costumes.



