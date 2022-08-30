A new mystery and new suspects in the first images of Glass Onion: A Mystery Between Knives and Secrets

the detective Benoit Blanc is back and we have a new mystery and also new suspects in Glass Onion: A Mystery Between Knives and Secrets.

And with that, Netflix released the first images of the feature that will make its premiere at the Toronto festival. The sequel will then be released in theaters and hits Netflix in theaters in December.

with the title of Glass Onion: A Mystery Between Knives and Secretsthe feature marks the return of Daniel Craig as the detective Benoit Blanc.

Rian Johnson returns to direct and also took care of the script. Complete the list so far Kathryn Hahn, Janelle Monáe, Dave Bautista, Kate Hudson, Leslie Odom Jr., Edward Norton and more.

In the sequel to Rian Johnson’s Knives and Secrets, Detective Benoit Blanc travels to Greece to unravel a mystery involving a new group of suspects.

Leslie Odom Jr. plays scientist Lionel Toussaint; already Kathryn Hahn it’s Claire Debella, a politician vying for a seat in the Senate; Kate Hudson is a fashionista named Birdie Jay; Edward Norton is a tech entrepreneur named Miles Bron; Dave Bautista is a YouTuber named Duke Cody and Madelyn Cline is the influencer’s assistant and girlfriend named Whiskey.

The actresses complete the cast Jessica Henwick like Peg Birdie’s assistant and Janelle Monae as a tech entrepreneur named Cassandra ‘Andi’ Brand.

Glass Onion: A Mystery Between Knives and Secrets arrives on Netflix on December 23.

