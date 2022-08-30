ABC mocks Paysandu on twitter remembering 1991 match

After Paysandu’s second defeat in the quadrangular final of Series C, to ABC-RN, the official profile of the Potiguar club, on twitter, made a slight provocation to the Boogeyman, recalling a historical fact that occurred in 1991, when Bicolor Paraense eliminated the Elephant and later was champion of the Series B for the first time in history.

Striker Lucas Douglas, author of the goal, and shirt number 9 of the team, appears in the photo with the number 91, remembering the year of the match in which ABC-RN was harmed by the then referee Manoel Serapião Filho, and bitter another year in the Segundana .

WHAT HAPPENED IN ’91?

Elefante went to Curuzu to face Paysandu, in a game valid for the quarterfinals of the Brasileirão Série B that year. Four days earlier, during the Workers’ holiday, in the old Machadão, Alvinegro, at the time led by Givanildo Oliveira, won 1-0, with a goal by Silvinho, and secured the advantage for the return game.

In Curuzu, Boogeyman won the match 3-1, where Serapião Machado made a series of mistakes, among them, annulled and irregular goals, which many say were intentional to benefit Paysandu. The confrontation between the teams was also marked by the fall of the fence at Curuzu, and even so, the game continued until the end.

